Casting Ballots in Special Election

MASON CITY, Iowa - The sounds of live music will be radiating throughout Downtown Mason City this weekend. This year, a new dual stage is making its grand debut. While the Principal Pavilion, which contains both indoor and outdoor performance spaces, has already been in use since its ribbon cutting last fall, 2022 marks the first time the pavilion has been utilized for concerts during North Iowa Band Festival weekend. On Thursday, the John Adams Middle School and Mason City Municipal Bands performed on the interior stage, while the Mason City High School Orchestra performed on the exterior stage Friday evening.
