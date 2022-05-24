ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Casting Ballots in Special Election

KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSO LET'S GET STARTED WITH KIMT NEWS THREE'S...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Elections
KIMT

83rd North Iowa Band Festival officially underway

MASON CITY, Iowa - One of North Iowa's long running traditions officially kicked off Thursday night. The 83rd North Iowa Band Festival got underway with the opening of the carnival and performances from the John Adams Middle School Band and the Mason City Municipal Band, with the concerts being held inside the Principal Pavilion due to weather concerns.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea selects Ronald Wagner as next superintendent

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Albert Lea has selected a Minneapolis educator as its next superintendent. Ronald Wagner, Associate Superintendent of the Minneapolis Public Schools, was selected Thursday to be the district's next superintendent. “We believe Ron Wagner has the qualifications and skills needed to lead the Albert Lea Public Schools....
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Principal Pavilion makes its North Iowa Band Festival debut

MASON CITY, Iowa - The sounds of live music will be radiating throughout Downtown Mason City this weekend. This year, a new dual stage is making its grand debut. While the Principal Pavilion, which contains both indoor and outdoor performance spaces, has already been in use since its ribbon cutting last fall, 2022 marks the first time the pavilion has been utilized for concerts during North Iowa Band Festival weekend. On Thursday, the John Adams Middle School and Mason City Municipal Bands performed on the interior stage, while the Mason City High School Orchestra performed on the exterior stage Friday evening.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Lanesboro donates $12,000 dollars for supplies that will go to Ukrainian refugees

LANESBORO, Minn.-Nearly $12,000 dollars worth of supplies will be arriving in Poland for Ukrainian refugees after a concerted effort by community members in Lanesboro. The town had three fundraisers for Ukrainian refugees which were: a Lanesboro public schools penny drive, a Discovery Faith Community donation and a speaking event at the Sons of Norway featuring Lanesboro's Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrzej Zalasinski.
LANESBORO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Election#Kimt News
KIMT

Help Improve RPS

ROCHESTER PUBLIC TRANSIT IS ASKING MED-CITY RESIDENTS TO HELP SHAPE AND IMPROVE OUR TRANSIT SYSTEM. Rochester Public Transit is asking Med-City residents to help shape and improve its transit system.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.” The Star Tribune reports executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Local law enforcement reminds Minnesotans to drive sober this Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Americans get ready to mark Memorial Day weekend, local law enforcement is reminding drivers to stay sober to keep people safe. While it's a message we hear time and time again, it bears repeating given we're heading into the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads each year. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day saw 167 of the 488 (34%) deadly crashes in the North Star State last year. About 29% of those fatal crashes involved alcohol.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Kasson-Mantorville High School graduates remember lost classmate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at a local high school honored a classmate who is no longer with them during their graduation ceremony. Graduations are a time when students are able to celebrate what they've accomplished, and what's to come in the years ahead. But at Kasson-Mantorville High School, members of the Class of 2022 made sure to remember a teen who they feel should have been standing alongside them as they received their diplomas Friday evening.
KASSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KIMT

Employee of Mason City liquor store charged with theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. Christina Micheal Barnish, 43 of Mason City, has been charged with second degree theft. Court documents state Barnish was employed by a Mason City liquor store and took the bank deposit bag...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Southbridge Mall to be rebranded as 'Main Street Xperience'

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new era is dawning on a longtime North Iowa shopping center. During the reveal of this year's RAGBRAI entertainment Wednesday night inside the Principal Pavilion, Southbridge Mall is being rebranded as 'Main Street Xperience.' The change comes as the new ownership of Southbridge Mason City, LLC takes over, with plans to transform the space into a family entertainment center that includes restaurants and retail.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Two injured in Highway 52 collision in Goodhue County

PINE ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision that closed Highway 52 in Goodhue County Friday. It happened just before 3:30 pm at mile marker 76. The Minnesota State Patrol says Patricia Ann Heath, 83 of Rochester, was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes when she collided with the northbound semi driven by Alishire Abdi Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

The Rochester Honkers open up the season at home on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers kick off their season on Monday at home. There are 14 athletes on the roster right now and more will be added throughout the season. The Honkers have a new head coach too. Don't forget about the concessions!. General Manager Jeremy Aagard wants us...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man, 20, stabbed in Rochester; police say suspect has been identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday night that left a 20-year-old man injured. Authorities said Saturday that it happened at 10:34 p.m. at Windsor Court Apartments when a man was stabbed in his mid-section. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital. "A suspect has been identified, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy