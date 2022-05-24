ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Hilarious Weasel Behind-the-Scenes Photo

By Nathaniel Brail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad has been out for over a year now and you'd think we would have seen everything we could from the film. As we all know the film was kind of a soft reboot of the franchise after the first film bombed critically. James Gunn signed onto the film...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Poses With His Many Stunt Actors

Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.
Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.
Jerry Bruckheimer Shoots Down Fan Theory About Sean Connery in The Rock

Jerry Bruckheimer has debunked a popular and enduring fan theory about Sean Connery's 1996 film, The Rock. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the Top Gun: Maverick producer was asked by a fan if there had ever been in any thought in the making of The Rock that Connery's character was really a disgraced and disavowed version of James Bond and while the idea has been one that fans have enjoyed and speculated about for years, according to Bruckheimer it was something that never even was considered.
Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
Post Malone Explains Why He Can't Play Elden Ring With the Music On

FromSoftware's latest action-adventure game, Elden Ring, has taken the world by storm in 2022. Not only has the game already sold well over 10 million copies, but it's also been the subject of conversation with numerous video game players, some of which are even celebrities. One of those celebrities who seems to be obsessed with the game is that of musician and rapper Post Malone. And while Malone might be enjoying his time within the Lands Between, he says that he can't play Elden Ring unless he turns the in-game music off.
Edens Zero Creator Hypes Rebecca's New Gear in Latest Sketch

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has given Elsie Crimson a cool new makeover with some special new art shared with fans on Twitter! Hiro Mashima has a ton of fans and supporters thanks to his previous work with Rave Master and Fairy Tail, but his newest serialization has its own lion's share of the fans too. As Edens Zero gets closer and closer to the 200-chapter milestone in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, fans have seen the titular crew getting into all kinds of fights and adventures over the course of the series so far.
Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
Konosuba Season 3 Reveals New Poster and Staff Additions

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will officially be returning for a third season of the anime, and has revealed a new poster alongside confirming the first additions to the staff and cast for the new episodes! It was first announced last Summer that there were already plans in place to continue the Konosuba anime franchise with a new project, but it wasn't actually confirmed until a year later that this new project was in fact a third season of the TV anime series. Thankfully, fans have finally gotten the first details as to what to expect from this major comeback.
My Hero Academia Hypes Final Act With Terrifying Villains Promo

My Hero Academia has been tearing its way through the final war between the heroes and villains in the latest phase of the Final Act, and a terrifying new promo is showcasing all of the chilling villains fans have been introduced to over the course of the series so far! As Kohei Horikoshi inches closer and closer to the grand finale of the series with each new chapter, it's been made clear that both the heroes and villains are carrying quite a lot of weight into their final battle. Because while the heroes have been struggling, it's oddly been the same for the villains as well.
Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
Nope's Keke Palmer Shouts Out Bleach With Yoruichi Cosplay

Keke Palmer, one of the stars in Jordan Peele's next major feature film Nope (among many other projects), has given Bleach a surprising shout out with an awesome cosplay for Yoruichi Shihouin. It's no secret to fans that anime and manga have been breaking into pop culture more in the last few years, but they aren't the only niche interests that have been flourishing lately, however. Ballroom performances and the House culture therein have been a staple for many decades, but thanks to shows like Legendary on HBO Max, these cultures are getting the spotlight and recognition on a whole new level.
Manga Readers Dish Their Top Manhwa Recommendations

When it comes to comics, the digital age has made it easier than ever to find a series to read. Manga has become easily accessible online thanks to services like Manga Plus, and of course, the webtoon market is catching up. From South Korea to China and Japan, web comics are taking over, and manhwa titles are cropping up every day. So of course, fans got invested when a viral tweet went live recently asking readers to list their top picks.
Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Lies That Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season. After a nearly monthlong hiatus, the series is set to return on Tuesday, May 31st. The last episode of Superman & Lois left off on a shocking revelation when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. Given the situation with Ally Allston and the Inverse World, the truth coming out was imperative, but it is something that will come with major implications, though from the looks of things, it may see Lana and her daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) even closer. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos from the upcoming episode.
My Hero Academia Creators Celebrate Prequel Finale with Special Art

My Hero Academia has been around for years, and while the main series treks forward with its final act, all eyes are on its prequel this week. After all, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has come to an end, and readers are reflecting on how the epic story came together as a whole. And of course, the franchise's artists are celebrating in their own way by dropping tribute art for the prequel.
Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Officially Announced

This is definitely the season renewal you've been looking for, Star Wars fans! It turns out the team at Disney and Lucasfilm are going to breathe new life into Star Wars Visions. After rumors cropped up teasing a new season for the anime, Star Wars Celebration confirmed the show has been given the official go-ahead for season two.
