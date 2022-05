A Tulsa man has created some beautiful custom woodwork with the help of a special team. Everyone that Joe Erwin hires for his woodworking business is deaf, but Joe said it's never slowed them down. Workers at Erwin Custom Woodworks create beautiful cabinets, staircases, and more, and while his employees may not be able to hear, they can do everything else.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO