Auburn offers four-star DL Daevin Hobbs

Auburn extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs on Monday. Hobbs is one of the best players from North Carolina in the 2023 recruiting class.

Auburn is looking to replenish the depth and add star power along the defensive line in the 2023 class and Hobbs would do just that.

It may be tough for Auburn to pull Hobbs out of his home state though. The North Carolina Tar Heels are heavily involved and already have one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land him.

Hobbs is ranked as the No. 218 overall player and No. 31 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite recruiting ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 5 player from North Carolina.

Hobbs, who is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, is from Concord, North Carolina. He excels at both football and basketball for Jay M. Robinson. He was the basketball teams leading scorer and made 39 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and forced one fumble in 10 games last season on the gridiron.