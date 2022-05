Robin Van Dette was out fishing with her husband Mark late last month when she landed a whopper of a sunfish on her first cast. Although she was a little disappointed at first—Van Dette was hoping for a big catfish—her husband had the opposite reaction and convinced her to keep it. They weighed the redear sunfish, also known as a shellcracker, and the fish has now been confirmed as a new lake record for the species, Georgia Outdoor News reports.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO