Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral to make possible amendments to sidewalk plan

By Kenan Scott
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Cape Coral's city manager plans to ask Wednesday to make a change to ongoing sidewalk construction plans.

It's part of a five year, grant-funded plan to add fifteen miles of sidewalk.

The city manager will present a progress report to the committee of the whole Wednesday, where he'll ask for an amendment to the way right-of-ways are built out.

Communications Director Melissa Mickey says this is about ensuring state, county, and city roads all meet similar standards.

“Other right of way improvements include curbs, alleys, street lighting, lane widening. And they’re also including verbiage to include specifications set forward in the city of Cape Coral for roads that aren’t necessarily the city’s roads," says Mickey.

