ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Families reunite at a Uvalde community center after elementary school shooting

By Sacha Pfeiffer
WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with San Antonio Express-News reporter Jacob Beltran about the latest develops in...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Teens react to Uvalde shooting

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with two students from Washington, D.C., about their reactions to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: Ingrid Gruber and Tamia Robinson.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday was a busy, happy morning at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It was the end of the school year, the children who had made the honor roll were being recognized and parents had come to school for the occasion. "My granddaughter and her husband were...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Pfeiffer
WFAE

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

President Biden is traveling to Uvalde, Texas, to mourn with the community. It's his second visit to a community that's been devastated by a mass shooting in less than two weeks. StellaChávezisKERA’seducation reporter/blogger. Her journalism roots run deep: She spent a decade and a half in newspapers – including seven...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Npr#San Antonio Express News
WFAE

What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Just days before the academic year was supposed to end and summer break was to start, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died in their classroom, unable to escape the gunman. Two teachers and 19 students were killed at the elementary school in...
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

The evolving narrative of what happened at Uvalde the day of the shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Confusion abounds in this city as authorities work to figure out the exact timeline for the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement attempted to clarify details Thursday, but as the investigation continues, more questions are being raised. At the heart of this uncertainty are questions over just how long the shooter was inside the school's fourth grade classroom before law enforcement went inside to confront him and kill him.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAE

What some gun owners are saying in the wake of America's latest mass shooting

America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

Comfort dogs have been deployed to Uvalde, Texas, from near and far

Condolences, prayers, blood donations and financial contributions have poured into Uvalde, Texas, in the days since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Therapy dogs have, too. At least five organizations in and beyond Texas have deployed dogs to the city, where they comforted mourners at a Wednesday night vigil...
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was 'misled' about the Uvalde shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference in Uvalde that he was "misled" about the police response to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School. He said the information that he provided at a press conference two days ago was a recitation of what law enforcement had told him in a room beforehand.
UVALDE, TX
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy