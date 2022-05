All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's happened to us all. You're drawing what is about to be the best cat-eye you've ever done, and then with one wrong flick, the masterpiece is ruined. Now you must decide whether to risk raccoon eyes and work with the messed-up liner, or remove it and start over again. When I mess up my eyeliner, I'll try to fix the mistake to avoid reapplying more makeup. However, now I've found another solution after testing out Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Eraser Stick because it's like having micellar water in a tube.

MAKEUP ・ 10 DAYS AGO