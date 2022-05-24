ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Ruckert signs rookie deal with Jets

By Phil Harrison
 5 days ago
We’ve got another Ohio State NFL draftee that has signed his rookie deal with his new team.

Former Buckeye tight end Jeremy Ruckert inked his entry-level contract with the New York Jets on Monday. The team reported the news in a video tweet on Monday with Ruckert signing the contract surrounded by his father and other supporters.

Ruckert was selected in the third round of this year’s NFL draft by the Jets. He is one of six former Ohio State players that heard their names called during the seven rounds of the draft. Ruckert was thought to be one of the best tight ends in the class with a combination of a developed blocking game to go along with an underutilized skill set as a pass-catcher.

For Ruckert, it has to be a surreal moment. He grew up in New York and was a Jets fan before deciding to attend Ohio State as one of the top-rated tight ends coming out of high school in the 2018 recruiting class.

Terms of the contract were not made readily available, but based on his selection, it is expected to be somewhere around $5,044,908 for four years with an $849,024 signing bonus according to spotrac.

Ruckert makes it all six Ohio State players that have now signed their rookie deals with their new teams. They can all now focus on moving forward and preparing to get on the field and in shape to begin their NFL careers.

