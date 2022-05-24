ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Face-lift for Highland House

Cover picture for the articleA capital campaign project the Highland County Historical Society started back in 2014 is now nearly complete after the installation of 21 new windows and some upstairs renovations at the society’s Highland House Museum. “This was always part of the capital campaign project, but we really hadn’t addressed...

spectrumnews1.com

Historic castle transports Ohioans back in time

LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
LOVELAND, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Old Fashioned Farmers Market-Fairfield County Fairgrounds

We are “the farmers’ market at the fairgrounds” offering the finest and freshest produce, meat, flowers, handicrafts, farm, and home-produced goods. Open seasonally on Saturdays, 8 AM-Noon at the historic Fairfield County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, Ohio. You can find us through the entrance at N. Broad Street and E. Fair Ave.
LANCASTER, OH
Delaware Gazette

City OKs subdivision plans

The buildout of the Park View subdivision on Delaware’s northwest side is set to progress through its final stages after City Council approved the final subdivision plat for Sections 2 and 3 during Monday’s meeting. Located just west of Troy Road and north of Buehler Drive’s current terminus,...
DELAWARE, OH
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Ohio

Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Memorial Day Information

PICKAWAY – For the first time since 2019 Memorial day parade in Circleville will occur. The Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association announced that they will recognize the fallen with three services on Memorial day in 2022. All services will be on May 30th. “After Covid and having no parades...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

AAA7 celebrates 50 years of service

This year marks 50 years of home and community-based services that the Area Agency on Aging District 7 has provided to the community. The agency, which covers 10 counties in southern Ohio, is taking this time to recognize the special occasion with an anniversary logo to commemorate the milestone. The...
ADVOCACY
Record-Herald

Community Action offers utility & senior programs

As part of “Community Action Month,” the social services coordinator for the local Community Action Commission recently shared information with the Record-Herald on senior assistance and utility assistance programs. That coordinator is Judy Havens. CAC is located at 1400 U.S. Route 22 N.W. in Washington Court House. As...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thousands without power in Chillicothe until Sunday morning

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nearly 7,000 addresses and more than 15,000 people are without power in Chillicothe. The outage occurred Sunday morning just before 2 a.m. and impacted approximately 7,000 addresses. Ohio’s American Electric Power (AEP) said that the estimated restoration time was 8 a.m., however, many customers reported intermittent...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe and Ross County Memorial Events this Weekend

The heart of the unofficial start of summer is a more somber focus. Monday is Memorial Day, to remember those who died in active military service. The weekend starts with a "Vietnam Soldier Remembrance" at at Veterans Memorial Park in Chillicothe to remember the 23 Ross County soldiers who never returned from that war. It's 2 to 3pm Saturday at Yoctangee Parkway and Chestnut Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon public hearing shows community divided over solar

MOUNT VERNON — A public hearing on Tuesday offered community members the chance to voice their thoughts on whether the county commissioners should allow wind and solar farms in Knox County. For two hours, 41 people took advantage of the opportunity, presenting arguments for and against solar. The speakers,...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Union County residents voice concerns over a proposed solar farm

A proposed 250-megawatt solar farm by Samsung in Union County will span 1,500 acres of farmland, and many residents are unhappy. At an open house this week, people met with developers to voice their concerns as feasibility studies on the land will start this summer. The open house at Leesburg...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With Five Points?

As payer of Marysville City income tax and frequent user of city’s facilities and services, I felt it was my duty to attend Tuesday’s open house at Marysville City Hall. Here the public was invited to come on down and kick around ideas on how the city could update Five Points, that iconic intersection on the city’s east side.
MARYSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

After 73 years the Wilmington Drive-In rides into the sunset

The first time I heard him, I stood near the bar in an Irish pub in Cleveland, listening to an elderly Irishman read from the large red book he held in his hands. “Real tears are not those that fall from the eyes and cover the face, but those that fall from the heart and cover the soul,” he read.
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

LPD in jeopardy, speeding issues, Smokey the Bear

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH

