Avery DeHaan pitched a complete game and the Storm Lake softball team improved to 2-1 with a 10-2 win over visiting OA-BCIG Friday night. The Storm Lake baseball team lost to Sioux City-West 13-8. The Tornadoes had eight hits in the game with Trevor Turner going 2-for-3 with 3 RBI. Aiden Phillips also had two hits and drove in one run. The Tornadoes fall to 3-3 overall and will play a pair of games Saturday in the Sioux Central tournament.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO