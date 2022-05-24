ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Man who died in cliff fall was 25-year-old from Los Angeles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CkSv_0fpB7kDq00
1 of 4

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A man who died when he and three other people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff was identified Tuesday as a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, authorities said.

The four friends slipped and tumbled about 300 feet (90 meters) onto the beach below before dawn Monday in Palos Verdes Estates. Police were investigating the fall as an accident.

Jerardo Huitzil died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized Monday in critical condition. Though there has been no update on their conditions, officials said their injuries were not life-threatening, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The fourth person, a 25-year-old man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up the cliff and alert a passing police officer, Barber said.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the southern end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top above the Pacific Ocean.

Comments / 21

KJ Jenks
4d ago

whatever error(s)they made, lets show some compassion for falling 300feet off a cliff in the dark. I hope the others fully recover.

Reply
10
Nancy O'Neill
4d ago

Those cliffs are eroding at a fast rate. There should be signs all over the place.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Person Injured in North Hollywood Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in North Hollywood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Initial reports stated the shooting happened at a swap meet in the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place and said one victim was being treated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Palos Verdes Estates#Ap#The Los Angeles Times
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in Street Racing Traffic Collision

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was killed in a traffic collision reportedly involving street racing with another vehicle early Saturday morning. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 12:30 a.m. May 28, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

405 Freeway experiences hours-long congestion due to man lying on freeway bridge

Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard. 
CBS LA

Several people detained and questioned at Granada Hills junk pile following raid

The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a sweep operation Thursday at a homeless encampment in the Granada Hills area.According to LAPD, officers came to the encampment to serve a search warrant for stolen goods but were not sure what they would find other than a rare collector's item spotted by a viewer in previous coverage by CBSLA's Kristine Lazar.A judge granted the search warrant after the viewer spotted a stolen van, which was reportedly a rare collector's item. The viewer said that the van would not be up there on its own. RELATED: Only On: Granada Hills residents outraged as rubbish pile continues...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
easyreadernews.com

Court rules against city, Redondo police shooting case heads toward trial

A U.S. District Court decision has moved the case of Luke Carlson vs. City of Redondo Beach another step closer to a jury trial. Judge Otis D. Wright, II, District Court Central District, denied a motion May 12 by three Redondo Beach police officers for a summary judgment in the case. Two parents accuse the officers of excessive force after their adult son was shot three times the night of Jan. 8, 2019 at a residence on the Esplanade.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed on Freeway On-Ramp

A 62-year-old man who was fatally struck while walking on an on-ramp to the Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on the Rosemead Boulevard ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. David Meadows was identified as the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 killed, 3 hurt after falling off cliff in Southern California

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — At least one person has died and three others are recovering from injuries after they fell from a cliff in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Times and KTTV, the incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Monday near Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road in Palos Verdes Estates. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said two men and two women were on a cliff by the water when they fell about 300 feet, the news outlets reported.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
HeySoCal

Teen missing from East Los Angeles found

A 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles...
KTLA

4 teens wanted in connection to deadly stabbing of Los Angeles man

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find four teens wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in early April. Police say 33-year-old Dominic Lord of Los Angeles was stabbed to death on the evening of April 1 near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street in the Gramercy […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

919K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy