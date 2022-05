Highlands County School District, more specifically, Lake Placid High School, intends to bar one of their students from attending graduation along with his classmates. In a case of standardized testing, the student, who will remain anonymous, was falsely accused of cheating on one of his final exams. Unfortunately, he had his phone on his person, but test proctors soon confirmed that the student did not cheat.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO