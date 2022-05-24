ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County Health urges vigilance as presumptive monkeypox case found in Seattle

By Jack Hirsh
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNLqV_0fpB6Oxl00

(Update: Adding video, comments by Deschutes County health officials)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As King County, Washington officials investigate a presumptive case of the monkeypox virus in Seattle, Deschutes County officials are beginning to prepare for the virus's potential arrival in Central Oregon.

Deschutes County Health Services spokesman Erik Breon told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, "Deschutes County is working on a plan, building off our COVID-19 infrastructure."

Typically, the monkeypox virus is only found in Africa, but a new global outbreak has seen nearly 100 cases reported in North America, Europe, Israel and Australia, including the one in Seattle this weekend.

The case , reported to Public Health - Seattle & King County on Sunday, is an adult male who recently traveled internationally to a country that reported monkeypox cases recently.

That’s has Deschutes County Assistant Health Officer, Dr. Richard Fawcett concerned and looking to learn more.

“(The virus being discovered in Seattle) raises some increased concern, in part because our local population in Deschutes County, especially during the summer months, tends to travel a little bit more than, say, a few other counties in Oregon,” Fawcett said. "It’s not exactly clear where the virus was first contracted.”

Unlike COVID-19, Fawcett said, monkeypox does not primarily spread through respiratory droplets.

“Most of the cases that I've read about in Europe and in the U.S. have been probably acquired sexually," Fawcett said. "Physical contact seems to be the most common method of transmission.”

Monkeypox is a virus first discovered in 1958 and originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. It comes from the same virus family as smallpox, but tends to cause less severe symptoms.

Typical symptoms include fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, but more serious illness can include lesions developing on the hands and face.

There are vaccines for people who may have been exposed to the virus, and it does not appear to be as transmissible as COVID-19. But this appears to be the first time monkeypox is spreading among people who did not travel to Africa.

There have been about 100 cases reported recently in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia.

Health officials stress that the risk of contracting monkeypox is still low for the general public. The course of the disease runs for 2-4 weeks and is cured without any treatment.

However Fawcett is still urging caution for the disease, which can be deadly in one out of 10 people.

“If you develop a flu-like illness who has a rash of any kind, you really just need to be evaluated,” he said.

The post Deschutes County Health urges vigilance as presumptive monkeypox case found in Seattle appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer

The Oregon DMV said Friday that staff shortages at its offices are forcing the agency to temporarily reduce business hours at 10 of its 60 field offices and temporarily close six smaller offices, including Redmond., for the summer. The post Oregon DMV, struggling with staff shortages, temporarily closing 6 offices, including Redmond, for summer appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend teen in foster care again missing, ‘believed to be in danger,’ DHS says

For the second time in two weeks, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Bend on Friday and who they said "is believed to be in danger." The post Bend teen in foster care again missing, ‘believed to be in danger,’ DHS says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Bend, OR
Local
Washington Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Europe#Newschannel
KTVZ News Channel 21

Snow is reserving campground spaces, C.O. isn’t able to experience campgrounds quite yet

Late-season snowfall and continued cool temperatures have left much of the Deschutes National Forest under lingering snow, particularly at mid to upper elevations of the Cascades, where still-closed campgrounds have led to canceled reservations for the holiday weekend and beyond. The post Snow is reserving campground spaces, C.O. isn’t able to experience campgrounds quite yet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center is first to receive support

Athletic Society Bend, a new fitness group, is playing a role in helping the community, and not just physically. Each month, it will choose a charity to serve. KIDS Center is the first to kick off the supportive efforts. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping children that have suffered abuse. Athletic Society Bend will host The post Athletic Society Bend helps local charities; KIDS Center is first to receive support appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy