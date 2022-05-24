ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local, state officials share thoughts following Texas mass shooting

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago


INDIANAPOLIS — As the world watches on and follows the actions that led to at least 14 students and one teacher being shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, local officials are sharing their thoughts on social media.

“I am heartbroken by this horrific act of violence and praying for every victim. A nation that witnesses multiple shootings at elementary schools and doesn't change its gun laws is a nation that has lost its way. We must enact life saving reforms immediately.” — Rep. Andre Carson (D, Indiana's 7th District)

“Horrified by the senseless murder of 14 children and a teacher in Texas. My heart is with the parents and the community bearing this unimaginable anguish.” — Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana)

“As we learn more about today's senseless attack in Uvalde, Texas, I am devastated for the children, families, and community members who are grieving. Violence has no place in our nation's schools - or anywhere else. We must work together to protect our kids.” — Rep. Jackie Walorski (R, Indiana’s 2 nd District)

“Anyone who harms innocent children is a coward. We join together in prayer for the victims of today’s shooting in Uvalde, TX. Let us all rally around the victims’ families & their community during this heartbreaking moment.” — Rep. Victoria Spartz (R, Indiana’s 5 th District)

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Our nation mourns the innocent lives taken in this senseless tragedy, and my heart breaks for everyone who lost a loved one. They deserve answers on how and why this terrible event took place. All children and teachers deserve a safe and welcoming environment in our schools.

“While we don’t yet know if it could have had an impact in this situation, enforceable red flag laws give local law enforcement a better chance at stopping senseless attacks. Like a number of states, Indiana has a red flag law, and the federal government can come alongside these efforts and provide state and local government with more resources to best execute red flag laws. In addition, I have long supported and will continue to support increased federal funding for better access to mental health services and efforts to recruit, develop, and retain more mental health providers. We must work together as a nation to address the increasing social alienation and mental health challenges affecting too many Americans.” — Sen. Todd Young (R)

“Once again, our nation stands in shock as we mourn yet another senseless massacre at the hands of a young man with assault weapons. Earlier this week, we mourned the loss of multiple lives in Buffalo. Today, we pray for the families whose children were murdered in school, the one place where our children should be safe.

"It’s far past time that our elected officials in Washington, DC and state capitols do something to stop this violence. If those we elect to office decide not to take action, then the public should vote them out. I don’t understand why an 18-year-old can buy a weapon of mass destruction, but still can’t buy cigarettes and alcohol. This has to change.

"Just a month ago, our community came together to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility here in Indianapolis. Beech Grove’s Samaria Blackwell was among the eight victims. Our hearts go out to the families in Uvalde. We deeply feel your pain.” — Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley

Tuesday evening, Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff, echoing the order from President Joe Biden.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana
| Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

