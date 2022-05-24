ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

New wildfire sparks on the west side of Durango Tuesday evening in Colorado

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a wildfire west of Durango Tuesday evening. At about 5:15 p.m. Durango Fire Rescue was reporting the blaze was in the...

www.kktv.com

KRDO

Wildland fire in Conejos county burning Saturday evening

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Transportation says CO 17 is closed in both directions due to a fire in the area. CDOT says to watch for emergency crews as they respond to a wildland fire. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. CO 17 is closed from mile point 28 to mile point 17.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Wildfire burning in Conejos County prompts evacuations

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning near the Colorado/New Mexico state line has scorched nearly 200 acres and forced evacuations. The “Menkhaven Fire” was reported around 3 Saturday afternoon along Highway 17 about 18 miles west of Antonito. The fire is burning near the Menkhaven subdivision, and all homes within the subdivision, as well as north of the highway between Horca and Fox Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order. Highway 17 is closed in the area.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). “The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.” The runner sustained minor injuries from the...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Colorado Governor Jared Polis was in Pueblo Friday signing multiple bills into law, he talked about what laws and resources are in place to ensure children are protected from gun violence in schools. Since an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 children, there have been three incidents involving guns The post Colorado Governor addresses gun violence in schools after tragedy at Texas Elementary School appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH - Coloradans return to travel for holiday weekend

WATCH - Fire burns 83 acres near Falcon Highway. DESPITE THE SNOW AND RAIN JUST DAYS AGO -- FIREFIGHTERS TELL ME THAT FIRE DANGER REMAINS HIGH. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) Warm & Windy weather returning this week. Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT. Live VOD recording...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
fox10phoenix.com

Lost Lake Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning on Arizona-California border

PARKER, Ariz. - A wildfire has scorched more than 4,000 acres along the Arizona-California border, and firefighters are working to contain the flames. The Lost Lake Fire, which sparked 14 miles southwest of Parker, Arizona, has burned 4,758 acres so far with no containment. Officials say the fire started the morning of May 26 and is burning on the California side of the Colorado River.
PARKER, AZ
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Carelessly Take Selfie w/ a Moose in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park

Time and time again, wildlife officials have to remind Colorado residents to stay away from animals — unfortunately, some people aren't listening. In August, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) sent out another wildlife warning after a moose charged a hiker who got too close in Clear Creek County. Thankfully, the hiker escaped without injury, but the incident made it clear that moose are dangerous.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon just two miles west of Durango, Colorado. The fire is currently uncontained and has reached 71 acres, but fire crews began containment efforts early on Wednesday morning. Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the surrounding area, but no evacuations have been ordered. A comprehensive and interactive map of evacuation and pre-evacuation areas can be found here.
DURANGO, CO
Matt Whittaker

Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook Includes Some Possibility Of Showers

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – We start out the holiday weekend with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s for Colorado’s Front Range. We could see breezy conditions Saturday afternoon with wind out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will build through the afternoon, but it should stay dry in the Denver metro area. There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in southern and eastern Colorado on Saturday. Windy and dry conditions will create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid burning or anything that could create sparks. A change comes our way for the second half of the weekend. A storm system will move into Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. Above 10,000 feet we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. On the Front Range we have a chance for an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. We have a 40% chance for scattered showers Memorial Day (Monday) with much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the Front Range, but if you are headed to the mountains, temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s at 9,000 feet.
DENVER, CO

