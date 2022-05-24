New wildfire sparks on the west side of Durango Tuesday evening in Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – We start out the holiday weekend with daytime temperatures in the upper 80s for Colorado’s Front Range. We could see breezy conditions Saturday afternoon with wind out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will build through the afternoon, but it should stay dry in the Denver metro area. There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in southern and eastern Colorado on Saturday. Windy and dry conditions will create critical fire weather conditions. Avoid burning or anything that could create sparks. A change comes our way for the second half of the weekend. A storm system will move into Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. Above 10,000 feet we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. On the Front Range we have a chance for an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm. We have a 40% chance for scattered showers Memorial Day (Monday) with much cooler conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s along the Front Range, but if you are headed to the mountains, temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s at 9,000 feet.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO