ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Le Bonheur Green gives patients, staff a grassy place to rest and relax

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jpZl_0fpB5wdk00

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, celebrated the grand opening of Le Bonheur Green, a new garden space designed to give patients, their families and hospital staff a place to rest, relax and recharge.

Memphis health care leadership, hospital staff, families, patients and community members enjoyed lemonade, dancing fairies and fresh air during the celebration on the two-acre green space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcv0m_0fpB5wdk00

“It was basically just a grassy flat area that was sort of lifeless,” Le Bonheur president Michael Wiggins said of Le Bonheur Green. “And now ... we have this beautiful space to help extend the healing environment we have indoors to our outdoors. ...” (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Located on the hospital’s front lawn facing Adams Avenue, Le Bonheur Green includes a shaded pavilion for families, prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring unique works of art.

An open green in the center leaves space for children to run and play, while providing space for other Le Bonheur traditions, such as the helicopter arrivals of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

The $3 million project, which began in the fall of 2019, was funded by donations, including those from individuals, foundations and corporate donors.

“It was basically just a grassy flat area that was sort of lifeless,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital president Michael Wiggins. “And now, thanks to the generosity of our community, we have this beautiful space to help extend the healing environment we have indoors to our outdoors. Many of our patients are with us for so long, so it’s great to have an opportunity to get outside.”

Le Bonheur Green will give families a place to escape the emotional challenges of the hospital environment while also providing staff a place to recharge during the workday.

“This is a gift from our community, not only for our patients and families, but for our staff,” Wiggins said. “Our staff has been so dedicated, working so hard throughout the pandemic. They can utilize this space, as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmTMP_0fpB5wdk00

Le Bonheur Green includes a shaded pavilion for families, prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring unique works of art. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Le Bonheur Green, designed by Blair Parker Design and developed by Rose Construction, features the hospital’s signature heart built into its hardscape.

“The idea behind the heart is that the children in the hospital can actually look out and see it from above,” Wiggins said. “What I’ve learned from some of our clinicians is that it’s actually a little bit of a motivator, saying ‘as you get better, maybe we can get outside and walk there.' It’s a great visual for our patients.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Space#Santa Claus#Wind Chime#Art
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy