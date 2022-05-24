Le Bonheur Green gives patients, staff a grassy place to rest and relax

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, celebrated the grand opening of Le Bonheur Green, a new garden space designed to give patients, their families and hospital staff a place to rest, relax and recharge.

Memphis health care leadership, hospital staff, families, patients and community members enjoyed lemonade, dancing fairies and fresh air during the celebration on the two-acre green space.

Located on the hospital’s front lawn facing Adams Avenue, Le Bonheur Green includes a shaded pavilion for families, prayer labyrinth, wind chime installation and a serenity garden featuring unique works of art.

An open green in the center leaves space for children to run and play, while providing space for other Le Bonheur traditions, such as the helicopter arrivals of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

The $3 million project, which began in the fall of 2019, was funded by donations, including those from individuals, foundations and corporate donors.

“It was basically just a grassy flat area that was sort of lifeless,” said Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital president Michael Wiggins. “And now, thanks to the generosity of our community, we have this beautiful space to help extend the healing environment we have indoors to our outdoors. Many of our patients are with us for so long, so it’s great to have an opportunity to get outside.”

Le Bonheur Green will give families a place to escape the emotional challenges of the hospital environment while also providing staff a place to recharge during the workday.

“This is a gift from our community, not only for our patients and families, but for our staff,” Wiggins said. “Our staff has been so dedicated, working so hard throughout the pandemic. They can utilize this space, as well.”

Le Bonheur Green, designed by Blair Parker Design and developed by Rose Construction, features the hospital’s signature heart built into its hardscape.

“The idea behind the heart is that the children in the hospital can actually look out and see it from above,” Wiggins said. “What I’ve learned from some of our clinicians is that it’s actually a little bit of a motivator, saying ‘as you get better, maybe we can get outside and walk there.' It’s a great visual for our patients.”