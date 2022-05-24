Illinois health officials warn residents about salmonella outbreak linked to recalled Jif peanut butter
By Woo-Sung Shim
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
5 days ago
State health officials are warning Illinois residents to immediately dispose of recalled Jif peanut butter products that may be contaminated with salmonella. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday that they are working with local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the...
These peaches are being recalled. Brookshire Grocery Company is having a recall for their peaches due to a possible health risk. The company Brookshire Grocery Company is having a recall on their yellow flesh peaches. An article by the FDA says that these peaches might be contaminated with Listeria. The...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi.
In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand.
While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away.
The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.
Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever.
Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
Originally published May 24
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A change to Minnesota law means you soon legally can buy food and drinks with CBD and some THC in it.
The legislature cleared up some of the confusion surrounding what’s allowed in food and beverages. The bill also tightened restrictions on how much hemp-derived THC is legal.
Nothing But Hemp sells everything from CBD tinctures and capsules to Delta 8 gummies. Sellers and buyers have been living in somewhat of a gray area of what’s allowed, especially when it comes to edibles.
Steve Brown is the owner of the St. Paul shop.
“Right now, we...
