After a high school career that featured the biggest disruption in recent memory, the Class of 2022 at Steamboat Mountain School had no problem dealing with one more. As praise for the graduates filled a tent set up in the lawn of the school just north of Steamboat Springs on Sunday, May 29, a clap of thunder joined in the celebration creating a literal “thunderous applause.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO