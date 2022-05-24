ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County adopts safe parking pilot program

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
The Pierce County Council adopted a plan to help end homelessness in the county on Tuesday, setting parking regulations for long-term parking.

The pilot program will allow safe parking sites for a limited time while permanent rules are drafted, reviewed and submitted to the council for consideration.

“This ordinance puts standards in place to protect the residents of safe parking and limits potential neighborhood impacts,” said councilmember Ryan Mello. “Without this ordinance, site operators won’t have the certainty they need to invest in the amenities and tools required to host safe parking.”

Safe parking sites are allowed on land owned and controlled by a religious organization, and up to four limited-duration sites are allowed on civic or commercial property if a religious group, non-profit or government agency operates the site.

A site can host any number of vehicles in all urban zones, subject to county approval that public health and safety standards are met.

Sites hosted by religious organizations that serve up to seven vehicles are allowed in all zones in unincorporated Pierce County, while those hosting eight or more vehicles are allowed in urban zones.

All sites must conduct public meetings to discuss neighborhood impact, and to review state and local sex offender registrations.

The operator of the site has final say on who can stay.

On-site restrooms, potable water, and trash receptacles must be provided, along with a safety and security plan and a resident code of conduct.

“This is the cheapest, lowest-impact-to-the-community strategy from our adopted Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness that we can do to help as many people as possible,” Mello said. “One-third of those experiencing homelessness in Pierce County have a car, and half of those have an income and just need a safe place to park while they try to secure stable housing. If we don’t legalize safe parking, we will continue to see people forced into unsafe places along highways and dead-end roads.”

The plan hopes to support some of the estimated 2,300 unhoused people in the county.

KIRO 7 Seattle

New voter registration cards are being sent to Pierce County residents. Here’s why

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County voters can expect something new to arrive in their mailboxes in the next few weeks. According to a news release from Pierce County, people will be receiving new voter registration cards. The cards are being mailed as a result of the 2020 census, which produced new political district lines across the county, according to elections manager Mike Rooney.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

SEATTLE — People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
GraysHarborTalk

The History of the Polson Logging Company in Grays Harbor County

The timber industry is a cornerstone of Grays Harbor County’s economy and an important part of its history. Over 300 logging firms have operated in the county since the arrival of American settlers. One of the largest of these companies was the Polson Logging Company. A leader in the industry, at one point it controlled two sawmills, a shingle mill, 12 logging and construction camps and 100 miles of logging railroad.
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead in collision involving transit bus in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man died in a collision involving a Pierce Transit bus and an SUV Friday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a bus was going northbound on East McKinley Way when an SUV going southbound crossed the center line.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

City Implements No Shelter, No Sweep Policy

Seattle has implemented a ‘no shelter, no sweep’ policy. Leaders focusing on the region’s homelessness efforts have a new strategy regarding encampment removals. They call it “no shelter, no sweep.” That doesn’t mean there are no longer any camp removals. Mayor Harrell told the media that, “We don’t do sweeps here in Seattle.” He was touting the successes of the recent camp removal at Woodland Park.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Man goes over cliff trying to rescue his dog

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.
PORT ANGELES, WA
ncwlife.com

Three WSDOT workers honored for lifesaving Blewett Pass rescue

WENATCHEE — Three Washington State Department of Transportation workers received commendations last week for their part in rescuing a missing woman trapped in the snow on Blewett Pass. Aaron Byrd, Koby Todd, and Gunnar Lantz worked together to locate 68-year-old Lynell McFarland last November, four days after her car...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health urges dismissal of former workers’ vaccination lawsuit

WATERVILLE — The Wenatchee Valley’s largest health system says a judge must throw out the lawsuit brought by 92 current and former employees, who argue its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory. Confluence Health this week filed a response motion in Douglas County Superior Court, about eight...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING 5

Feds stop boat with 1,400 pounds of meth in San Juan Islands

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — U.S. authorities reported that they stopped a small boat carrying a large shipment of methamphetamine after they saw it riding low in the water in the San Juan Islands. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers stopped the 18-foot Bayliner speedboat on Wednesday as...
SEATTLE, WA
