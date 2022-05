FARMINGTON — Prosecutors have charged a second man in connection with a January drive-by shooting in Bountiful. Maile Kaleo Laita, 26, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with nine counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. The charges come months after another man, Burt Eteuati, 24, of North Salt Lake, was charged with the same slate of charges. Both are accused of taking part in a Jan. 28 shooting outside a Bountiful home.

BOUNTIFUL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO