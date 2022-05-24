ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Retired doctor responds to Central District Health removing face mask recommendation

KTVB
 5 days ago

Junior Buell
4d ago

Albertsons football stadium 35,000 people no masks ExtraMile Arena 8000 people no masks Idaho center 8000 people no masks the White House briefing room less than three people with masks

Dan ONeal
4d ago

Peterman should pay attention to science and real reports instead of political agenda and SHAME ON KTVB7 for promoting the agenda instead of facts! Be careful KTVB7 these Dems your helping with your agenda will come after you once you help them!!!

eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s COVID-19 positivity rate is rising rapidly again. Are cases increasing, too?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The presence of COVID-19 is rising again in Idaho. For the week of May 15, the state’s test positivity rate, which measures the portion of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose to its highest rate since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a major omicron surge.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Idaho cities among 15 fastest-growing in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather

Idahoans heading into the forests, mountains and campgrounds over Memorial Day weekend may encounter some unexpected snow and delayed campground openings as they look to begin their outdoor recreation season.  Typically the time from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend is bustling with campers, boaters, hikers and all sorts of recreationists enjoying summer-style activities […] The post Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission’s Nampa Fundraiser Concludes

Once again, thanks to your generosity, the Boise Rescue Mission will have additional funds to help get them through the lean summer months. We've been soliciting pennies and every other household items at the Nampa Walmart located on Garrity and Franklin for the last six days. For over ten years, we've had the privilege of communicating the needs of the Boise Rescue Mission twice a year. We will soon be approaching ten years at this exceptional Nampa location.
MIX 106

Dog Owners Beware: Boise Dog Slaughtered By Coyotes On Patio

Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Prepares for Major Corgi Invasion

Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.
kmvt

Local veterinarians facing labor shortage

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Veterinarians and vet support staff are experiencing a nation-wide labor shortage. In fact, the Gooding clinic just recently announced they have had to halt all emergency services due to staffing problems. This shortage has made it tough on not just clinics who are having...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy celebrates 119 graduates

BOISE, Idaho — 119 cadets walked across the stage Friday as the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) celebrated its commencement at Calvary Chapel in Boise. The 22-week volunteer program gives students who are on the verge of dropping out of high school, or already have, a second chance. Friday's graduation marked the academy's 17th class.
PLANetizen

Boise’s New Planning Director Warns Against 'Dysfunctional Highways'

George Prentice interviews Tim Keane, the new director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Boise, for Boise State Public Radio. When it comes to land use and transportation planning, Keane says planners must “Let go of those flawed ideas that shaped cities for the last generation. Just let them go.”
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Court document reveals further details of Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Last weekend, Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house on South Drifter Loop in Nampa. On Monday, 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was arrested and placed in custody in the Ada County Jail in connection to the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a felony probation violation. He was then transferred to the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com

Local Drug Case Against Boise Man Dropped After Judge Rules Search Illegal

The local drug case against a Boise man has been dismissed after a judge ruled that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies illegally searched the man’s vehicle. 51-year-old Ronald Thiel was arrested early Thanksgiving morning during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax. According to a sheriff’s office press release Thiel reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle. They allegedly found numerous illegal substances including psilocybin mushroom capsules, LSD, MDMA and Ecstasy along with cash, scales and packaging materials. Thiel was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
boisestatepublicradio.org

West Ada board members present new policies restricting teachers' instruction

The West Ada School District presented new policies at a school board meeting earlier this week that would restrict the content that may be discussed or mentioned inside classrooms. New additions would prohibit teachers from asking students about their religious or political beliefs, medical history, sexual orientation, gender identity, race,...
kunr.org

Western housing crisis leads some to live on public lands

A large trailer sits amid fields of sage brush on public lands outside Boise, Idaho. It’s in nice condition, and looks like something you’d see in any campsite. “We’re out here today just to monitor this camp that's been in overstay for a while now,” says Becky Andres, the BLM’s Idaho State Chief Ranger.
