On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 7:31 am, Dallas Police responded to the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived they found a male victim lying in the breezeway of the apartment complex, dead from a gunshot wound. Officers located two other male victims inside an apartment, also shot. One man died at the scene, and another was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The victims are not being identified pending next of kin notifications.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO