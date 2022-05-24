ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How To Listen To The 2022 Indy 500

By Nick Cottongim
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 a.m. – Race Day Morning...

www.wibc.com

WTHR

Here's how to watch the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Ready to Swing into Action

Developers of a $30 million golf and entertainment venue expect to open for business on July 15. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment says the 60,000-square-foot facility on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis feature a three-story golf range, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. In an interview with Around...
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
WISH-TV

5 floats named winners in 500 Festival parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival on Wednesday announced five winners in its parade float contest. Best Overall Entry: AES Indiana, which is the parade’s sponsor.The 85-foot-long float will feature wind turbines around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Most Entertaining: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Matt and Maggie Novak, winners...
WTHR

McLaren Racing IndyCar facility in Boone County could create 175 jobs

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — McLaren Racing is set to build an environmentally friendly IndyCar facility in Whitestown. The facility is expected to create up to 175 high-wage jobs by 2025. "Indiana's reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest...
WIBC.com

$1 Million Worth of Cocaine Confiscated on the Way to Indy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.–One million dollars worth of cocaine won’t get to Indianapolis. A state trooper pulled over a tractor-trailer rig on I-70 Thursday at about 4 p.m. and a few minutes later would find the huge stash of blow. A news release from Indiana State Police said a...
Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
WISH-TV

Home of late Indianapolis philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg for sale

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The historic property once owned by Indianapolis businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg is for sale. The four acre property, located at 9950 Spring Mill Road in Carmel, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sunroom overlooking an in-ground pool. The Eiteljorg home has much history, including original carvings on multiple fireplaces.
buildingindiana.com

$39M Expansion Announced Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...

