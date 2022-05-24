ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Armed robbery suspect convicted in 2019 crime, awaiting sentencing

By Raeven Poole
 5 days ago

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ( WGNO ) – A Thibodaux man, Lafourche Parish officials said is responsible for an armed robbery in October 2019, was convicted Tuesday after a one day trial.

According to District Attorney Kristine Russell, 40-year-old Michael Lee Sr. knocked on the door of the victims home and when they answered Lee rushed in while holding a knife. He demanded money and then ran away.

Through investigation the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Lee as the suspect. They took him into custody and he confessed soo after.

DA Russell said the jury only took one hour to deliberate before returning with a unanimous guilty verdict.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home,” said Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix, who prosecuted the case. “This act of violence committed by the defendant violated that sacred right. I pray this conviction gives the victims some peace of mind.”

Since Lee was convicted of Armed Robbery and now faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a maximum sentence of 99 years without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Lee is being held in custody until his sentencing date on July 20.

