New Public Camping Grounds to Open Up in June at Brown County Reforestation Camp

Regional champions were determined in the WIAA Girls State Softball tournament Thursday but several regional finals had games postponed by rain that will be played Friday. In Division 1, top seeded Kaukauna defeated Kimberly 7-0 to advance to next week’s sectional semifinals where they will face 5th seeded Ashwaubenon, a 10-0 winner over Appleton North. In the other half of the bracket is second seeded Hortonville, a 13-3 winner over West De Pere. The Polar Bears will face Green Bay Preble which advanced with an 11-1 victory over Pulaski.
