The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola files for divorce from Joe King after seven years of marriage and two children

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Candice Accola and Joe King have made the decision to end their marriage after seven years, less than two years after welcoming their second child together.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the 35-year-old Vampire Diaries actress filed for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences' on April 28.

The legal paperwork also indicated she moved to Nashville following their breakup in January, while her ex is still living in Brentwood, Tennessee, just ten miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXxpu_0fpB2vnE00
It's over: Candice Accola and Joe King have made the decision to end their marriage after seven years, less than two years after welcoming their second child together

Earlier this year, the duo sparked separation rumors after the mother-of-two deleted any trace of her spouse, 41, from her Instagram then all other posts before April 9.

Accola was also not wearing her wedding ring in any of the recent pictures she posted, from mirror selfies in her bedroom to latest travels to Tuscany and Italy.

The Fray member has also scrubbed Accola from his social media, but kept all pictures of their two daughters Florence May, six, and Josephine June, one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HABHX_0fpB2vnE00
Parting ways: According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress filed for divorce due to 'irreconcilable differences' on April 28 (pictured in 2017 with their firstborn and his two eldest children from his first marriage)

King also shares daughters, Elise, and Ava, from his previous marriage with ex-wife, Julie King, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2011.

The former couple were introduced by her Vampire Diaries' costar Nina Dobrev after they took part in DirecTV’s 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl.

She went on to appear in the guitarist's music video for Love Don’t Die back in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdefG_0fpB2vnE00
Living apart: The legal paperwork also indicated she moved to Nashville following their breakup in January while her ex is still living in Brentwood, Tennessee, just ten miles away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elaCW_0fpB2vnE00
Starting over: Earlier this year, the duo sparked separation rumors after the mother-of-two deleted any trace of her spouse, 41, from her Instagram then all other posts before April 9

The Originals actress and the rocker got engaged in Florence, Italy, in 2013 after three years of dating, before tying the knot in New Orleans in October of the following year.

In August 2020, she announced her second pregnancy on the Directionally Challenged podcast, which she hosts with Kayla Ewell.

'Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I’m actually pregnant. I’ve got a bun in the oven,' Candice revealed to her listeners.

'I’m a little over five months, so it’s been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year, and it’s been a journey to say the least,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbLPM_0fpB2vnE00
Newly single: Accola was also not wearing her wedding ring in any of the recent pictures she posted, from mirror selfies in her bedroom to latest travels to Tuscany and Italy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEaiE_0fpB2vnE00
Doting dad: The Fray member has also scrubbed Accola from his social media, but kept all pictures of their two daughters Florence May, six, and Josephine June, one

The actress explained that she had sat on the news until she was 'comfortable and confident that I’m in a good place in pregnancy and that, you know, my baby’s okay and I’m okay as best as we can be. But I’m finally at that place right now, which feels really good.

'I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now,' she added.

Candice previously gave birth to her first daughter Florence May in January 2016.

Daily Mail

Now children on TikTok join the ‘Deppford wives’ trolling Amber Heard and portraying the Hollywood star's ex-partner as a liar

Young Johnny Depp fans are targeting Amber Heard with thousands of abusive TikTok videos portraying the Hollywood actor’s ex-wife as a liar. The so-called ‘Deppford wives’ – some as young as ten – have flooded the social media platform over the course of the six-week defamation trial, with the clips racking up billions of views between them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

