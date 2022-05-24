ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin' Donuts 'Iced Coffee Day' To Benefit NY Children's Hospitals

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago
Coffee with a side of goodwill.

That’s what Dunkin’ Donuts will serve up Wednesday, May 25, when the company hosts ‘Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day’ to “bring joy to kids” at children’s hospitals across the country.

All day long, Dunkin’ will donate $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating locations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which aims to provide “the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness,” according to a company statement.

Locally, funds raised from the event will go to the following New York hospitals:

  • Cohen’s Children Medical Center on Long Island
  • Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla
  • Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in NYC

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Victor Carvalho, a Dunkin’ franchisee and co-chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities,” Carvalho continued.

In 2021, the foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to benefits children battling illness, the company said.

Funding helps support year-round hospital programs like gaming experiences for pediatric patients and prom-like events for teens who can't attend their own high school proms.

The foundation has granted more than $37 million to hospitals, food banks, and other nonprofit groups since 2006.

