Springdale, AR

Fight breaks out at Springdale Recreation Center polling location

By Justin Trobaugh
 5 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A fight broke out at the Springdale Recreational Center on May 24 that prevented voters from casting their ballots.

Around 5 p.m., a fight between some people playing at the entrance of the center broke out. Workers say their supervisor broke it up.

Springdale police arrived to make sure the situation was under control.

No arrests were made, and police have left the scene.

