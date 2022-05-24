Cherry Hill police investigate drive-by shooting into a residence

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A break in the case. Back in March, CBS3 profiled the unsolved murder of Darnell Farrish. The young father was shot and killed in Camden last year. Now, a suspect is behind bars and investigators are crediting CBS3 Mysteries for his arrest. On the night of March 17, CBS3 was on the air with a case of murder in Camden. At the time, we introduced you to the family of the late Darnell Farrish. His young son, Dajour, playfully walked into the prosecutor’s office while the family talked about their loss. “He was a loving brother, son, dad, cousin....

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO