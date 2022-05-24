Rock County Sheriff's Office honors officers, staff

JANESVILLE

Officers, staff and members of the public were honored during the 15th annual Rock County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony on May 17.

Award recipients are as follows:

Deputy of the Year: Deputy Brandon Davis

Davis started on Jan. 4, 2016, as a correctional officer. He became a deputy sheriff on Aug. 10, 2019.

On March 3, 2021, the Janesville Police Department requested assistance stopping a reckless homicide suspect who was fleeing officers.

Davis responded and was able to get ahead of the pursuit. He successfully deployed stop sticks, which deflated all four tires of the fleeing vehicle, and ended the pursuit. He then assisted in the high-risk traffic stop.

On Aug. 21, 2021, the Beloit Police Department and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the scene of a shooting where multiple subjects exited a vehicle and shot multiple people.

While responding, Davis saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a busy intersection. Davis, at great risk to his own safety, rammed the fleeing vehicle with his squad car multiple times. His squad became disabled, but the ramming caused enough damage to the suspect vehicle that police were able to catch up, stop the vehicle, apprehend all five suspects, and recover multiple firearms with high-capacity magazines.

Correctional Officer of the Year: Correctional officer Matthew Jones

Jones started on April 13, 2015. In 2021, he received outstanding performance reviews for two separate incidents where his application of life-saving measures saved an inmate’s life.

Support Staff Person of the Year: Administrative assistant Tamera Kettleson

Kettleson started on April 9, 2018, in the emergency management bureau and remained in that position until April 29 when she became the office coordinator for the Rock County Facilities Management Department. Kettleson worked in the COVID-19 emergency operations center that was open for more than 400 days, serving as the logistics deputy section chief.

Retired Sheriffs Leadership Award: Correctional supervisor Erin Wilson

Wilson started on June 3, 2004, as a correctional officer. Her uncanny ability to connect with those around her allowed her to excel as a corrections professional.

She shared her knowledge and skills as a jail training officer, in-service instructor, hostage negotiator and peer support leader. Wilson has supervised third shift in the jail and most recently the classification unit.

Citizen Award: Tony Farrell

Tony Farrell started working in suicide prevention during his military service and has continued suicide prevention efforts in Rock County for the past 52 years. He volunteers as the director of the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network and the director of the Rock County Safety Series.

Farrell’s musical expertise and work in the retail music business over the last 55 years provided countless opportunities for mentoring local youth. He presently serves as the volunteer outreach coordinator for both the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Rock County Health Department.

The sheriff’s office recognizes Farrell for his decades of selfless community service.

Lifesaving Awards

Correctional officer Richard Plach: On Oct. 21, 2021, at 10:12 a.m., while conducting a security check of the medical unit, Plach noticed an inmate was having a medical emergency. He immediately called for additional staff and entered the cell.

Plach took immediate life-saving actions. Plach continued to render aid until nurse Brandi Malcook arrived and took over. Plach’s diligence conducting the security check led to the detection of a significant medical issue with symptoms that could have been life threatening.

Deputy Christopher Lochner: On Oct. 29, 2021, Lochner responded to an address in the town of Harmony for a report of a pulseless, non-breathing subject. He found an unresponsive elderly man and used an automated external defibrillator and began CPR.

Lochner continued CPR until emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over. Lochner’s quick thinking under stress and administration of CPR stabilized this man.

Deputy Lee Jackson and correctional officer Dennis Meyer: On Nov. 11, 2021, a drug court participant received a judicially mandated eight-hour sanction in the secure holding area of the courthouse. Meyer noticed the individual laying on his side on the floor and noticed the individual was pale and unresponsive. Meyer radioed for Jackson to bring naloxone and a defibrillator. Meyer and Jackson started life-saving measures. After three doses of naloxone, the participant became responsive. The awareness and actions of Meyers and Jackson saved the participant’s life.

Deputies Kristina Bordner and Samantha Valencia: On Feb. 6, patrol personnel were dispatched to a residence in the town of Rock for an unresponsive man. Bordner and Valencia arrived on scene first and immediately started life-saving measures until fire and emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over. The individual was transported to the hospital and recovered.

Sgt. Andrew Reed and Deputy Kaitlyn Barrett: On Feb. 25, patrol personnel were dispatched to a residence in the town of Janesville for a medical emergency. Barrett arrived first and began CPR on the unresponsive man and coordinated with responding personnel to have a defibrillator brought into the residence. Reed soon arrived with the defibrillator. He opened and applied the device while Barrett continued CPR. The individual ultimately regained a normal heartbeat and began breathing.

Sgt. Nicholas Brown; correctional supervisor Cory Reilly; correctional officers Riley Bendorf, Kalyn Collins, Nicholas Habeck, Jordan Hillis, Stephen Kreuter, Corey Schilt and Bryce Wilson; and nurse Taylor McNeff: On March 29, correctional staff responded to D Unit in the jail for an overdose. Several personnel responded and located three unresponsive inmates within the section. Personnel determined this was an overdose situation and called for defibrillators, oxygen and naloxone.

Schilt started sternum rubs and administered two doses of naloxone. Kreuter began CPR, and the inmate became responsive. Brown evaluated the second inmate and began chest compressions as Collins administered two doses of naloxone.

Wilson prepared the defibrillator as Schilt administered a third dose of naloxone. The inmate became semiconscious prior to the administration of a fourth dose. The inmate was responsive prior to the arrival of emergency medical services personnel. Bendorf evaluated the third inmate and he could find no pulse.

Staff attached the defibrillator, and McNeff started chest compressions while Hillis administered naloxone. Habeck took over chest compressions as Bendorf and Hillis administered additional naloxone. The inmate became responsive after more than 10 minutes of care.

Sheriff’s Awards

Capts. Aaron Burdick and Kimberly Litsheim and Sgts. Nicholas Brown and Shawn Natter: The sheriff’s office committed to adopting a new policy manual in 2021 and accomplished this through the implementation of Lexipol’s Custody Policy Manual. This project included entering all Correctional Services Division policies and procedures into Lexipol, linking Law Enforcement Services Division policies and procedures, and combining shared Administrative policies under one umbrella.

Administrative assistant Christopher Johnson: Johnson started in this position on April 26, 2021, after serving as a correctional officer.

Johnson was hired to maintain the scanning of vital records for the sheriff’s office. Johnson drew upon his corrections experience and explored areas for improvements within the agency. He sought to improve current methods, paperwork and situations to provide better opportunities for the agency as a whole.

Administrative assistant Lindsey Bittorf: Bittorf works as the liaison for the Sheriff’s Office Body Camera Program. In this role, she manages data for approximately 175 body cameras.

Data management encompasses retention, redaction, open records requests and evidentiary requests from the district attorney’s office. In the course of her duties, Bittorf identified and fixed issues within the program. She has been instrumental to the success of the Body Camera Program.

Unit citations

Second-shift patrol: Deputies Zachary Anacker, Jacob Arneson, Kristina Bordner, Terry Borgwardt, Mathew Christidis, David Cliffe, Kevin Lyga, Jesus Salazar, Cody St. Michael, Samantha Valencia and Cole Walsh.

Rock County experienced a steep increase in frauds related to purchasing gift cards at local stores during 2019 and 2020. Deputies on the second shift contacted all the businesses affected by the scam and created information cards for store clerks to use to alert victims of potential fraud and distributed them to the businesses. In less than a week, it was reported that the information cards worked, and the usage of a card intervened in an ongoing fraud. Since the distribution of the cards, credit card frauds have dropped to near zero reporting.

Small Unmanned Aerial System Team: Capt. Aaron Burdick; deputies Christopher Hasseler, Ross Wenger, and Jason Wescott; and correctional officers Steven Fraser and Aaron Mikel.

The team deployed 25 times in 2021 for several types of operations, including accident reconstruction, crime scene documentation, high risk/tactical operations, and search-and-rescue operations. These operations vary in scale but are vital to the overall mission of the sheriff’s office.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Detectives Corene Bilhorn and Luke DuCharme.

In 2021, Bilhorn and DuCharme worked significant internet crimes against children cases above and beyond their normal caseload.

A November 2020 case yielded more than 300 images of child pornography and is still being prosecuted. An April 2020 case resulted in 45 suspected child pornography videos and more than 1,000 suspected child pornography images.

Dec. 9, 2021, investigation: Sgt. Matthew Jacobson, detective Corene Bilhorn, and deputies Terry Borgwardt, Matthew Michalski, Margaret Schmidt and Jason Wescott.

Patrol personnel from the Town of Beloit Police Department, the Beloit Police Department and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to 1905 S. Porter Ave. in the town of Beloit for a report of a gunshot victim.

Shortly thereafter, a hospital called and reported three additional gunshot wound victims arrived at the hospital. The Town of Beloit Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Bureau of Identification and Special Investigations Unit respond and assist with the shooting investigation.

The Detective Bureau and Special Investigations Unit interviewed several subjects, including shooting victims at four hospitals in Rock and Dane counties in Wisconsin and Winnebago County in Illinois. Bilhorn, Borgwardt, Michalski, Schmidt and Wescott processed the crime scene and collected hundreds of pieces of evidence.