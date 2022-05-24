ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur juvenile crime stats are revealed

By Romelo Styles
fox4beaumont.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Arthur — The Port Arthur Assistant Deputy Police Chief Jermey...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: May 16-22

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 16 to May 22:. Clayton Rivera, 28, assault offense touch-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 16 to May 22:. May 16. A theft was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
12NewsNow

Have you seen them ? | Jefferson County deputies searching for 2 men suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two men who they believe stole three catalytic converters. Deputies believe the theft occurred on May 20, 2022, at a parking lot of a business on Interstate 10, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. The exact location and name of the business are unclear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

SE Texas teen allegedly had gun at school, to be 'dealt with severely'

A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Kfdm
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WELLS FARGO SPRING EVACUATED

915AM-Harris County units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at Spring Cypress and I-45 to a reported suspect in the bank with a backpack claiming it to be a bomb. Units arrived and took a male in custody. The bank has been evacuated as they try to determine what is in the backpack which the suspect left in the bank.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

12 spots to cool off this summer at Beaumont parks

BEAUMONT — Press release from the City of Beaumont below:. Did you know the City of Beaumont operates ten splash pads and two public pools sprinkled throughout the city (pun intended)? All are completely free and open from March to October, so make a go-bag full of sunscreen, drinks, games, and towels to run out the door anytime you need to cool off from the Texas sun.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Emotional unveil of George Floyd statue

HOUSTON (KIAH)On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Floyd family joined Mayor Turner and other city officials to unveil the “Conversations with George” statue. The emotional unveil occurred at Tom Bass Regional Park III community center, where the statue will reside. Adrienne Risoni-Som is the artist behind it, and it was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates.
HOUSTON, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas invites community to 52nd annual PowWow

LIVINGSTON — Press release from the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas below:. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd Annual PowWow on June 3-4. The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy