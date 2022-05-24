Port Arthur juvenile crime stats are revealed

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8:39 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton and Fillmore in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located a victim in a nearby parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS responded and transported the victim...
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 16 to May 22:. Clayton Rivera, 28, assault offense touch-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 16 to May 22:. May 16. A theft was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three men are involved in an investigation after a traffic stop in Port Arthur led to the seizure of what police called an extraordinary amount of ammunition. Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department's Guns and Narcotics Unit pulled over a driver who allegedly failed...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A complaint from a concerned member of the community led to the discovery of guns and drugs and the arrest of two Beaumont natives. Beaumont Police found the guns and drugs on Thursday May 26, 2022 at 6 p.m, after the narcotics unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Chamberlin Drive.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A grand jury indicted a Vidor Police officer for aggravated assault family violence. Beaumont Police officers were sent on Monday, April 4, 2022, shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a house on Chicory Street in Beaumont. They received a call about an off-duty Vidor Police officer later...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two men who they believe stole three catalytic converters. Deputies believe the theft occurred on May 20, 2022, at a parking lot of a business on Interstate 10, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. The exact location and name of the business are unclear.
A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
BEAUMONT — The Uvalde school shooting is generating another debate over gun laws in Texas and across the country. Many are asking what it takes to legally purchase a firearm in Texas from a licensed gun dealer. KFDM'S Aaron Mack visited a Beaumont gun shop to find out.
915AM-Harris County units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at Spring Cypress and I-45 to a reported suspect in the bank with a backpack claiming it to be a bomb. Units arrived and took a male in custody. The bank has been evacuated as they try to determine what is in the backpack which the suspect left in the bank.
BEAUMONT — Press release from the City of Beaumont below:. Did you know the City of Beaumont operates ten splash pads and two public pools sprinkled throughout the city (pun intended)? All are completely free and open from March to October, so make a go-bag full of sunscreen, drinks, games, and towels to run out the door anytime you need to cool off from the Texas sun.
SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee doctor is one of six Texas physicians named in an amended federal case alleging medical fraud and kickbacks to doctors for lab tests that were unneeded. The initial case filed by the government named two other Southeast Texas doctors. Stephen Kash, of Beaumont, and...
HOUSTON (KIAH)On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Floyd family joined Mayor Turner and other city officials to unveil the “Conversations with George” statue. The emotional unveil occurred at Tom Bass Regional Park III community center, where the statue will reside. Adrienne Risoni-Som is the artist behind it, and it was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates.
BEAUMONT — It is tradition for groups and families to visit Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont and place flags at veteran's graves the Saturday before Memorial Day. KFDM's Hannah Spikes visited the cemetery to see how people use this time to remember those who have served.
JASPER COUNTY — Press release from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers below:. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials at Sam Rayburn Reservoir on Thursday announced a partnership with Jasper County, Texas to provide courtesy dock and other enhancements at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Boat ramp courtesy docks located at Twin...
Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
The NRA convention is scheduled for May 27-29. Amidst the tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed inside an elementary school classroom, some prominent speakers have pulled out of the event. See below who is still scheduled to attend and who has canceled.
LIVINGSTON — Press release from the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas below:. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas will celebrate its 52nd Annual PowWow on June 3-4. The Tribe invites members of the East Texas community to join Tribal citizens for food, music and dancing, as well as an opportunity to learn more about Native American culture.
ORANGE — High gas prices this holiday weekend are impacting the pocketbooks of travelers. We spoke with some of them at the Travel Information Center off I-10 in Orange. KFDM/Fox 4's Hannah Spikes reports.
