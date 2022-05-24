Port Arthur juvenile crime stats are revealed

BEAUMONT — Press release from the City of Beaumont below:. Did you know the City of Beaumont operates ten splash pads and two public pools sprinkled throughout the city (pun intended)? All are completely free and open from March to October, so make a go-bag full of sunscreen, drinks, games, and towels to run out the door anytime you need to cool off from the Texas sun.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO