LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Johnson, who marched through Louisville with an armed militia during protests in 2020, testified in federal court on May 26. He is charged with aiming an AR-15 at a federal agent who was staged on top of a government building downtown with a group of LMPD officers. Johnson claimed he did not know they were officers, and was using the light on his rifle to see who they were and if they posed a threat to him or his followers.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO