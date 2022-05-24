Federal earmark of $2.7M for pedestrian bridge advances

The City of Maricopa is a step closer to receiving $2.7 million in federal funds to help build the planned pedestrian bridge across the Union Pacific railroad tracks in the Heritage District.

U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-1, Maricopa’s congressional representative, received more than 150 requests to fund projects in his district this year. Of those, he was allowed just 15 to relay to Congress, and the pedestrian bridge was one of them.

“There is still work to be done before it ultimately goes to the president for his signature, but the city is very encouraged to reach this point,” the city reported.

The proposal is now before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies for final approval.

The city plans to revitalize its historic downtown area known as the Heritage District, adding multi-use paths, beautifying streets, providing additional street lighting, and improving safety. The pedestrian bridge would be constructed just west of the State Route 347 overpass, connecting both ends of North Maricopa Road. It will include an elevator to allow for bicycle access and be fully ADA-compliant.

Mayor Christian Price said the funding is a testament to the relationships that city officials have built with lawmakers over the years.

“Often times the public doesn’t see what we are working on behind the scenes and how some of these things are really difficult to acquire,” Price said at last week’s city council meeting. “And yet because of relationship building and years of expressing what our interests and our needs are in the city of Maricopa, at a federal level we are able to acquire things that others aren’t.”

The bridge will provide a significant safety upgrade that would help protect students and other pedestrians who must otherwise make a half-mile detour over the John Wayne Parkway overpass – a detour that forces them to interact with nearly 60,000 vehicles per day.

“Maricopa is quickly becoming a destination city,” said deputy city manager Benjamin Bitter. “We envision residents one day being able to ride a bike from the world-class PHX Surf park to the bustling shops at Maricopa Station and all that will surround it. This bridge gets us closer to reaching that goal.”

Quinn Konold, who manages digital communications for the city manager’s office, said if the earmark wins approval the funding will cover some, but not all, of the cost of the bridge. He said a construction timeline has yet to be determined.

