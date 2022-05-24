La Crosse Center to host “Cheers and Beers” fireworks viewing on July 4th

As the warmer weather leads to summer, this week’s “Newsmakers” show features several area communities about to kick-off their annual concerts in the park series. Host Ezra Wall speaks with the Co-founder of Moon Tunes La Crosse, as they announce 10 years since the first series began at Riverside Park. We then hear from Sparta Chamber’s Executive Director about what to expect at this year’s “Concerts in the Park" downtown, and organizers with Vernon County’s “Music in the Park” series, which begins Wednesday, June 1 at Sidie Hollow Park. That series also includes concerts at Esofea Park, and organizers mention other outdoor concerts planned for this summer in Viroqua.
