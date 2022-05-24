La Crosse Center to host “Cheers and Beers” fireworks viewing on July 4th

Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO