ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Center to host “Cheers and Beers” fireworks viewing on July 4th

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for “Cheers and Beers” — a new event for 4th of July in La Crosse. The La Crosse Center will open its newly-added ballroom and terrace area on the night of the 4th,...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Festival in the Pines is cancelled this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Festival In The Pines is cancelled this year. On the Festival’s website and Facebook Page the announcement was made. The Festival’s website states, “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will not be having the 2022 Festival in the Pines.”. The Managing Director...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wizmnews.com

Hawkeye State residents asked to keep an eye out for bears

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this...
DUBUQUE, IA
wpr.org

Newsmakers, May 27, 2022

As the warmer weather leads to summer, this week’s “Newsmakers” show features several area communities about to kick-off their annual concerts in the park series. Host Ezra Wall speaks with the Co-founder of Moon Tunes La Crosse, as they announce 10 years since the first series began at Riverside Park. We then hear from Sparta Chamber’s Executive Director about what to expect at this year’s “Concerts in the Park" downtown, and organizers with Vernon County’s “Music in the Park” series, which begins Wednesday, June 1 at Sidie Hollow Park. That series also includes concerts at Esofea Park, and organizers mention other outdoor concerts planned for this summer in Viroqua.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
US News and World Report

22 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells

Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wiproud.com

CFPD honors business for aiding in Lily Peters’ search

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is recognizing two businesses for help during the death investigation of 10-year-old Lily Peters. The department says Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company allowed law enforcement to use their parking lot throughout the investigation. The brewery also closed lodge operations to help assist. The investigation...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WSAW

Public invited to several Memorial Day ceremonies this weekend and Monday

Several communities will hold public memorial events for Memorial Day. A Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. The parade will proceed down 5th Avenue to the Vietnam Memorial on Clermont Street in front of the Courthouse. The parade will form and the rifle salute and taps will be performed at The Bay at East View at 9 a.m., followed by the Memorial Day parade to the courthouse Vietnam Memorial on Vietnam Memorial, lasting until approximately 9:45 a.m.
MEDFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The La Crosse Center#Beers#Riverfest
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
wizmnews.com

Body found in La Crosse River near Sparta

A body found in the La Crosse River near Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating the death of the body found in the Township of Sparta. A call to 911 around 12:30 p.m. Friday came from a canoer that had found the body.
SPARTA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Clinic Breaks Ground on New Wisconsin Rapids Facility

Marshfield Clinic Health System broke ground for its new hospital in Wisconsin Rapids at the existing Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, 220 24th Street South. Leaders from the Health System and Wisconsin Rapids community were on site to commemorate the groundbreaking. The hospital, which will be named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Wisconsin Rapids, will include:
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
thecountyline.net

Union Center man dies in town of Forest accident

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Friedl of Union Center died in a Vernon County’s second fatal motor accident on Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash that had occurred at about 2:49 p.m. with injuries on County Highway V, north of Highway 33, in the town of Forest, near Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy