Café Aquí blooms in the pandemic

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 NEWS) - Many businesses have closed in our area because of the pandemic, but one, is now finding new life by opening its doors in a unique way. Shawn and Michelle Fagan have always had a dream of opening up a coffee shop here in Downtown Rochester, and now...

www.kaaltv.com

KROC News

Closure of Viola Road in NE Rochester Extended

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists who regularly use a busy roadway in northeast Rochester are receiving disappointing news. The City of Rochester has announced the closure of Viola Road has been extended until next Tuesday. It has been closed from 15th Avenue to Hiawatha Court Northeast to allow for utility connection work since Monday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester issues default letter to Castle building owners

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester issued notice to the Castle Community, LLC for failure to adhere to expectations from the 2017 building purchase Thursday, May 26. The Castle Community owners, including Scott Hoss (to whom the letter was addressed) failed to return the building to its approved use -- community and arts programming -- after repeated warnings from the City that they were in violation of the purchase agreement.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Area Memorial Day Weekend events

(ABC 6 News) - Events happening in the area honoring those American Service Members who gave the ultimate sacrifice and died in service to our country. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6904 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN. Saturday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Freeborn County...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Secluded Rochester Home Has Sensational Shop And Kitchen Forest

Looking for a home in a secluded wooded area, but want trees in the kitchen as well as on the property? This SE Rochester, Minnesota home is for you. For $530,000 you get a very nice sized shop in the detached garage, and two car attached garage, four bedrooms (tho the property description says three), and two full bathrooms at 2116 Schmidt Court SE, in the Med City.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayzie Olson

Mayzie Olson joined the ABC 6 News Team in May 2022. She is born and raised right here in Minnesota, and grew up in Wayzata, a suburb west of Minneapolis. After high school, Mayzie attended the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. While there, she was an active member of her sorority, Alpha Phi, as well as a staff member for a university publication called Golden Magazine. Just before her senior year she interned right here at ABC 6 News as a part-time producer and reporter. Mayzie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Journalism and minored in sports management.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Walz, Flanagan visit Little Thistle Brewing Co.

(ABC 6 News) - A new law is giving Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan visited Little Thistle Brewing Co. in Rochester to learn how this will impact businesses moving forward. The new law allows smaller breweries to sell their beer...
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin event promotes healthy living in the Latino community

(ABC 6 News) - Friday, members of the Latino community in Austin were able to pick up food baskets and get free covid vaccines. The event was put on by a group called CLUES, an organization that works towards social and economic equality for Latinos in the state. 200 food baskets were given on a first-come, first-served basis and they were gone in about an hour.
AUSTIN, MN
Kristen Walters

Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnetonkabreezes.com

My Favorite Restaurants in Minnesota

This quote simply summarizes my high school life. Following my immigration to the US, I started to really miss the Asian cuisine I used to enjoy in Korea. For the past few years with my friends and family, I have gone on food trips on weekends to Minneapolis. I’ll share some of my favorite restaurants and their menus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Walz, Flanagan coming to Rochester to celebrate 'Free the Growler' bill

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be in Rochester to celebrate the 'Free the Growler' bill. Gov. Walz signed the bill Wednesday afternoon; the new bill raises the annual cap on craft beer production, growler sales, and allows more off-sale options for smaller breweries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester says owners of The Castle have defaulted on their deal with the City

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says the developers behind The Castle have defaulted on their agreement with the city. A November 2017 deal had the City sell the historic Rochester Armory building at a reduced price and create a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for Castle Community LLC. In exchange, the new owners of The Castle promised to provide space for arts and cultural activities and events on the second and third floor of the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Bizarre’: Southern Minnesota Ghost Town Still Attracting Summer Visitors

Originally published May 25 FORESTVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — It was once a thriving community in our state. Now, Forestville’s population is zero. But its buildings remain. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border. — All across southern Minnesota, you’ll find hustling and bustling towns and then you’ll find one that’s the exact opposite. A quiet, little hamlet with no businesses, no traffic and no residents. Because Forestville doesn’t need a mayor, Matt Eidem is the town’s site manager. “It was a pretty prominent town because of its position on the stagecoach...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Surgeons team up with Limb Lab to give soldier a new prosthesis

(ABC 6 News) - A lot of medical miracles happen in Rochester and Thursday was no exception. Abdul-Razik is walking on his newly created prosthesis for the very first time. Feeling the motion of his new knee and foot with every step is something he never thought he would do again.
ROCHESTER, MN

