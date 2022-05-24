Café Aquí blooms in the pandemic

Mayzie Olson joined the ABC 6 News Team in May 2022. She is born and raised right here in Minnesota, and grew up in Wayzata, a suburb west of Minneapolis. After high school, Mayzie attended the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. While there, she was an active member of her sorority, Alpha Phi, as well as a staff member for a university publication called Golden Magazine. Just before her senior year she interned right here at ABC 6 News as a part-time producer and reporter. Mayzie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Journalism and minored in sports management.

