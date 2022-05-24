ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The annual wildflower trail is back at Mt. Helena

By Tom Buchanan
 5 days ago
The annual self-guided wildflower trail on Mt. Helena is back. And Montana Discovery Foundation is gearing up for a group of Helena area 4th graders to find out more about the area they live in. The trail this year is on the Mount Helena Accessible Trail for easy access for all.

Along the trail sits small placards with the name of the wildflower, bush, or tree it sits in front of. Next to the name sits a QR code that takes you to a 2022 Wildflower Guide. A page number on the placard will tell you where in the guide to find more information on the specific vegetation.

The guide will tell you about the physical characteristics of the plant, when it flowers, and usually a fun fact or about how this plant is used by Indigenous peoples.

The hike is a great way for kids and adults alike to become more familiar with the place they live and develop a greater appreciation for the beauty of the Helena area.

“So, 4th-grade students are really at a great age to appreciate the community that they live in and the nature that surrounds them every day. And they have an opportunity to go and learn the sense of place of their community. So, they're not learning about plants in the Amazon rainforest, they're learning about plants that are here in Helena,” says Rebecca Skeldon, Executive Director for the Montana Discovery Foundation.

If you’d like to learn more about the native wildflowers and plant life the QR code and signs will be around through May 30th.

KTVH

Helena non-profit Fusion Robotics finds success

In the basement of the Helena Regional Airport, you’ll find Fusion Robotics, a non-profit that encompasses three local high school robotics teams. On March 5th the teams competed in the state competition where the Protostars placed 2nd, Fission 20938 placed 5th, and Fusion 4133 placed 16th.
KTVH

Out and About: MT VA 100th anniversary, Cornhole and Silent Auction

It's time for this week's out and about, with fun ideas for you and your family in the tri-county area this weekend. The Montana VA Hospital at Fort Harrison is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Friday. You can tour the campus on the helena tour train, get a check up at a health fair and see an emergency services parade... It all starts at 10 a-m at the Parade Grounds.
KTVH

Cohesion Dance Project to present resident artist's creation

A first-of-its-kind residency program at Cohesion Dance Project has culminated in a debut show, "BEYOND WORDS, the body as narrator," this weekend. This three-month residency program welcomed in Minnesota choreographer, Jennifer Glaws. Glaws’ choreography has been commissioned and presented in NYC, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Michigan. For this residency, she worked alongside professional and community dancers in order to create a series of new works that feature myths, stories, family traditions, and urban legends in movement and voice.
KTVH

Out and About: Helena Farmers' Market, Pancake Breakfast, Boulder Clean-up

If you are looking for events the weekend of May 13th, this week’s Out and About has you covered. On Friday, May 13th Downtown Helena's Spring Art Walk is back. Come support local businesses and artists along Last Chance Gulch from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. You can also take a walk down Jackson Street for a block party with live music, food trucks and games.
KTVH

Stamp Out Hunger for Helena Food Share

May 14th is Stamp Out Hunger Day, a charity event that is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers in the United States to make significant donations of food to organizations serving people in need
