NEW BERN, Craven County — NewsChannel 12 is bringing you an update on the New Bern mayoral race between Toussaint Summers and Jeffrey Odham. According to officials at the Craven Board of Elections, the vote was finalized earlier Friday with Summers taking the lead by four votes. This coming after Summers was ahead of Odham by just one vote on election night.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO