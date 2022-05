It’s the Final Four, and we’ve got five brothers. Two will take the field as opponents. The other three say they’re not picking sides. As the lacrosse world prepares for its championship weekend, no one is ignoring the family feud unfolding in the Kirst household. When Rutgers faces Cornell in the national semifinals at noon Saturday, the sibling showdown between Colin and C.J. Kirst will be front and center.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO