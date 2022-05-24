ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM on elite list of programs with NFL talent

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Urlacher and Don Woods are some of the most prolific Lobo football players of all time. Both players went on to make their mark in the NFL, and put the New Mexico football program on a list with some elite company. According to a Fox College Football graphic , UNM is one of only 17 schools to have an NFL offensive and defensive rookie of the year since 1967.

Brian Urlacher was the ninth overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2000 NFL draft and went on to have immediate success. The former Lobo racked up 124 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions during his rookie of the year campaign. Urlacher played his entire 13-year career with the Bears and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Don Woods was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 1974 NFL draft out of UNM by the Green Bay Packers. Woods was released from Green Bay following training camp, but was picked up by the San Diego Chargers. The former Lobos quarterback switched to running back once he got to San Diego, and ran away with rookie of the year honors. Woods ran for 1162 yards and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 349 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His NFL career lasted seven years.

UNM is one of two group of five schools (San Diego State) to make the list. Among the other schools on the list include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami and Southern California.

