Watchung Hills over Bayonne - North 2, Group 4 softball semifinals recap
Amanda Medina pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks for top-seeded Watchung Hills in its 7-0 win over...www.nj.com
Amanda Medina pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks for top-seeded Watchung Hills in its 7-0 win over...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1