Watchung Hills over Bayonne - North 2, Group 4 softball semifinals recap

Whether they know it or not, the Trojans are becoming the masters of manipulating heart rates. When they hit the field late in a game, excitement and nail-biting often follow. In the past 10 days alone, St. Thomas Aquinas has secured walk-off wins over Immaculate Heart in nine innings, South Brunswick in 10 innings and St. John Vianney in the Non-Public sectional semifinal after trailing 5-0 at one point.

EDISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO