Bayonne, NJ

Watchung Hills over Bayonne - North 2, Group 4 softball semifinals recap

By Matt Bove
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Amanda Medina pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks for top-seeded Watchung Hills in its 7-0 win over...

No. 6 Delbarton finishes off No. 1 Don Bosco in suspended Non-Public A boys lacrosse semi

The storm that hit Saturday stopped the game for the day, but it could not keep Delbarton from knocking the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20 out of the state tournament. Sixth-ranked Delbarton, seeded fourth, held on to beat No. 1-ranked and top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, 11-3, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in a game that was completed Sunday after severe weather forced its suspension Saturday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
High School
Softball
Sports
St. Thomas Aquinas softball’s GMC reign continues with epic walk-off in 11th

Whether they know it or not, the Trojans are becoming the masters of manipulating heart rates. When they hit the field late in a game, excitement and nail-biting often follow. In the past 10 days alone, St. Thomas Aquinas has secured walk-off wins over Immaculate Heart in nine innings, South Brunswick in 10 innings and St. John Vianney in the Non-Public sectional semifinal after trailing 5-0 at one point.
EDISON, NJ
N.J. prep star, Villanova commit Mark Armstrong makes first cut for USA U18 National Team

Mark Armstrong has big goals for his final summer before entering college. The 18-year-old Saint Peter’s Prep point guard and Villanova commit made the first cut Saturday for the USA U18 National Team, and now hopes to make the final 12-man roster that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The final roster will be announced early next week before the team begins group play June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.
BASKETBALL
