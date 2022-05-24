PHOTOS: Family memories of Griffin Hoffmann
Griffin Hoffmann, 16, was a student of McDaniel...www.kgw.com
Griffin Hoffmann, 16, was a student of McDaniel...www.kgw.com
talk to your kids. have family time. dinner time around the table. get involved in your kids lives. they need to feel loved wanted needed accepted..and then some they need hugs and kisses. even the big boys who get embarrassed and act like they don't like it..they do. they need that from mommy and daddy.rip dear boy..I hope you're happy in heaven
Comments / 3