ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PHOTOS: Family memories of Griffin Hoffmann

KGW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGriffin Hoffmann, 16, was a student of McDaniel...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 3

keeping it real.
4d ago

talk to your kids. have family time. dinner time around the table. get involved in your kids lives. they need to feel loved wanted needed accepted..and then some they need hugs and kisses. even the big boys who get embarrassed and act like they don't like it..they do. they need that from mommy and daddy.rip dear boy..I hope you're happy in heaven

Reply
2
Related
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
everout.com

60 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Portland This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30, 2022

This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Counterfeit#Mcdaniel High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
microsoftnewskids.com

Librarian Spots A Sleepy Little Animal Curled Up With The Books

Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Tory Campbell Keeps his Grandparents' Barbecue Legacy Alive, One Dry Rub at a Time

In 1984, Tory Campbell’s grandparents, Felton and Mary Campbell, made a decision that seemed puzzling to others at the time: They left their home in Oakland, California to retire in nearly all-white Southeast Portland. Finding that they wanted to keep busy during their retirement, they decided to open their own restaurant, Campbell’s Barbecue.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy