PHOTOS: Family memories of Griffin Hoffmann

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO