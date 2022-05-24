ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Decorate for Memorial Day with these DIY fireworks

By Michele Allen
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Katie with Strawberry Swing is back with a...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Easy cake pop hack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Abby Eden in the kitchen to show off a hack to make a festive dessert as easy and simple as possible. Cake pops aren’t a new idea, but this easy hack can help you make them in minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Creamy cheesy corn dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is in the FOX4 Kitchen with Kim Byrnes to show you this delicious dip to take to your next summer party. Not only does it taste great, but it only takes 20 minutes to make!. Ingredients. 2 tablespoons butter. 8 oz. cream...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Five tips to help recent grads manage their money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the final notes of Pomp and Circumstance launch recent grads into the real world, there is one lesson they may not have learned yet. How to handle the money that comes with that first job. We talk to an expert with five tips to juggling that new influx of cash and setting former students up for real world success.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
fox4kc.com

Reality TV Talk: Yo MTV Raps and Couples Retreat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re heading into a holiday weekend, and if you’re looking for some new reality shows to watch, we’ve got you covered. First up, MTV is bringing back one of their hit TV shows. Yo MTV Raps is back! After its debut 33 years ago, this show became the premiere destination for all things hip hop. The series coincided with the rise in Hip Hop and was crucial to the growth in popularity of rap music worldwide. You can now stream Yo MTV Raps exclusively on Paramount Plus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Judge denies bond for ex-Chillicothe hospital worker accused of murder

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Livingston County prosecuting attorney had a Chillicothe police officer testify Friday in the murder case surrounding former Hedrick Medical Center respiratory therapist Jennifer Hall. Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy