The Kjaer Weis Friends & Family Sale Is Here With 25% Off Everything

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I’ve always viewed primer as foundation's eager little sister—always a tagalong, never without her cooler cosmetic companion. And as foundations themselves became more elevated, infused with skin care ingredients to meet various concerns (i.e., jojoba oil or aloe for hydration, kaolin clay to mattify excess shine, or colloidal oat to soothe), primers, quite frankly, fell out of fashion. I remember when Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli declared on her Naked Beauty Podcast that she stopped purchasing primers because they felt impractical, like a redundant step in an already crowded routine. And honestly? I agreed—who needed a primer, anyway, when foundation formulas could nail a silky application all on their own merit?

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO