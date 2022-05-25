ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The Kjaer Weis Friends & Family Sale Is Here With 25% Off Everything

MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Poke through any of our beauty editors' makeup bags, and you'll likely find a ruby red package peeping out from the expanse of nontoxic eyeliners, natural...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Everything To Know About Labradorite + How To Work With It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are crystals for everything from love to protection to abundance—and when it comes to activating your own inner power, labradorite is a great one to reach for. Here's everything to know about this stone, from its benefits to how to work with it, and more.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

3 Tried & Tested Ways To Reapply Sunscreen Over Makeup

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. What are your nonnegotiable beauty tips? In our series Essential Beauty, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry professionals on the failsafe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

Why Room Sprays Are An Ideal Candle Alternative For Clean, Refreshing Air

While candles can add some cozy ambience to a room, they're not always the best choice come warmer weather. Read: Who wants to add even more heat in the summertime? Luckily, there are many more ways to make your space smell divine without extra heat (or iffy ingredients, which we'll get into below). For instance, you can always swap your candle for a room spray.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lip Balm#Beauty Products
MindBodyGreen

Your Social Bucket List For A Summer Full Of Fun And Flavor

Summer entices us all a bit differently. When the sun starts shining and warm temps coax us outside, some of us are charmed by adventures to be had in The Great Outdoors. Others are swept up by yoga festivals and farmers markets. It all comes down to your summer personality—the activities, flavors, and essentials that get you in the summer swing. (And if you don’t know yours, take our quiz!)
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

4 MD-Approved Tips For Staying Regular While On Vacation

Going on vacation is the best. You get a break from your everyday routine, you're probably enjoying some stunning sights, and the food is generally unparalleled. But one side effect of vacation that's not so fun? The disruption of your bathroom routine. Staying regular can be a struggle even at...
TRAVEL
MindBodyGreen

This Unexpected Ingredient Will Make Your Smoothie 10x Creamier

You probably already know that adding avocado or frozen cauliflower to a smoothie can give it a rich and creamy texture. While this is a great hack to elevate the consistency and pack in extra nutrients, not everyone wants a hint of avocado or cauli in their fruit blend, especially if the rest of the recipe is too simple to mask the flavor.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Your Trusty Makeup Primers Are Getting A Major Skin Care Rebrand

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I’ve always viewed primer as foundation's eager little sister—always a tagalong, never without her cooler cosmetic companion. And as foundations themselves became more elevated, infused with skin care ingredients to meet various concerns (i.e., jojoba oil or aloe for hydration, kaolin clay to mattify excess shine, or colloidal oat to soothe), primers, quite frankly, fell out of fashion. I remember when Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli declared on her Naked Beauty Podcast that she stopped purchasing primers because they felt impractical, like a redundant step in an already crowded routine. And honestly? I agreed—who needed a primer, anyway, when foundation formulas could nail a silky application all on their own merit?
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

The Honeydew Pillow Is A Side Sleepers Dream — Here's Why

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Having an ideal bed setup is essential for a good night's sleep—and worth the investment, given we spend so much of our lives snoozing. For years, I neglected the importance of a good pillow, settling for a subpar sleeping experience that left my neck achey and stiff. That is, until I found Honeydew's Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow.
ELECTRONICS
MindBodyGreen

6 Best Worm Composters For Easy Vermicomposting At Home

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Ready to turn your food scraps into compost without too much effort? Consider vermicomposting, or worm composting—a system where worms break down organic waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment, often referred to as black gold.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy