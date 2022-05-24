ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, WV

Winfield Youth Baseball: Orioles vs. Diamondbacks

By Zach Gilleland
 5 days ago

Winfield Youth Baseball is back in action. Tonight’s game is between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Zach Gilleland will be providing play-by-play for this game.

Brought to you by Burdette Camping Center, 817 Properties and Parkersburg Career & Technical Center.

CHARLESTON, WV
