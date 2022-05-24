ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Brush fire burning on Central Coast

By KCLU
kclu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a brush fire burning on the Central Coast. What’s being called...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Trona Felt on the South Coast

Some South Coast residents felt an earthquake early Thursday morning with its epicenter in Trona. At 2:23 a.m., a 4.3 magnitude quake struck the Searles Valley close to the town of Trona and the Mojave Desert. Several edhat readers wrote in claiming they felt an early morning jolt. The United...
TRONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Brush Fire#Central Coast
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/16-05/22/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 16, 2022. 00:35— Diego...
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Santa Barbara Independent

Chef Gunnar Planter of Santa Barbara’s Mar Monte Hotel

Chef Gunnar Planter’s cooking experience goes back to childhood — when he’d make breakfast in bed for his parents — and moved to restaurants soon after, starting at the Rancho Santa Fe fine-dining hotspot Mille Fleurs when he was just 16. Sixteen years later, Planter is in charge of the kitchens at the Mar Monte Hotel on the Santa Barbara waterfront, preparing Italian-leaning cuisine at Costa Kitchen & Bar in the evenings and all-day dishes for poolside enjoyment at Café Lido. He tells us more below.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Ravine Water Park reopens for the season

Improvements made over the winter, according to owner. – The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles reopens Saturday for the Summer of 2022. Owner Brett Butterfield and his partners worked this past week to unload supplies, organize facilities, and prepare for the opening in the Ravine’s 17th year of operation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

TV host, fitness instructor, chef and hairdresser, Keith Marshall says goodbye to his Santa Barbara Westside salon

Keith Marshall has been cutting hair on the Westside of Santa Barbara for 40 years. He closes his salon with many memories, but will continue his fitness, DJ and TV work. The post TV host, fitness instructor, chef and hairdresser, Keith Marshall says goodbye to his Santa Barbara Westside salon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body discovered in area burned by wildfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY –  One person was found dead in the area burned by the King Fire in Monterey County, authorities said Friday.The body has been turned over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department coroner division and an investigation is underway, according to a news release.Authorities did not identify the person or provide details about where the body was found. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been around the fire area late Wednesday afternoon to contact the sheriff's department through one of two tip lines. Information to help the investigators should be directed to Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773 or Detective Arras Willson at (831) 759-7203.The fire area is in the riverbed behind McDonalds and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, officials said. As of Thursday evening, the King Fire had charred 90 acres and was 90 percent contained, fire officials said.The fire was reported Wednesday evening near the Salinas River and an evacuation warning was issued by the King City Police Department for areas southwest of River Drive and Rio Vista Drive between Broadway and Canal streets and west to the Salinas River. The vegetation fire burned in the riverbed, according to emergency officials. 
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy