ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

By KEN RITTER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yV0Lw_0fpAuUq500
Wynn Attorney Defamation Settlement FILE - Casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against attorney Lisa Bloom. The attorney represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation. Wynn's lawyers on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, gave The Associated Press a settlement document that included a statement from Bloom, which withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against a well-known attorney who represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018 announcing she represented a woman making claims of inappropriate behavior against Wynn, according to a statement included in a settlement document provided Tuesday to The Associated Press by Wynn's lawyers.

The amount of the settlement was blacked out in the document, which was signed by Wynn and Bloom and submitted to U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas. The judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday.

Bloom’s 2018 news release said she was representing a dancer who accused Wynn of leering at female performers who were instructed to “strip down to bras and panties” when he attended and watched “physically revealing” segments of rehearsals for “Showstoppers” at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

The settlement statement said Bloom wanted “to correct the record and state that there has been no evidence obtained that Steve Wynn made inappropriate instructions to dancers, nor that he knew about any inappropriate instructions.”

Bloom and attorneys who represented her in the federal case in Nevada did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment. Bloom is the daughter of nationally known women’s rights and discrimination attorney Gloria Allred.

Wynn, 80, offered a statement saying he was “pleased” with the agreement and declaring the matter “fully settled, including with a retraction.”

Wynn attorney Todd Bice in Las Vegas told AP the settlement amount would remain confidential. He declined additional comment.

Wynn had sought a jury trial and damages of at least $75,000 less than two months after the Wall Street Journal reported that he had harassed or assaulted several women.

Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations.

He resigned as chairman and CEO of his namesake company, Wynn Resorts, in February 2018, and sold his company shares. He now lives in Florida.

Wynn's lawsuit against Bloom was filed in April 2018. Mahan denied Bloom's bid to have the case dismissed and she appealed. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco referred it back to Mahan in March 2021.

A reasonable jury could find Bloom "acted with actual malice in publishing the release,” a three-judge appellate panel said.

Allegations of wrongdoing against Wynn have spawned other lawsuits and sanctions. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last month that state casino regulators could still impose a $500,000 fine and discipline Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.

Wynn’s lawyers argue he no longer has casino industry ties and the state Gaming Commission lacks authority to punish him.

The commission separately fined Wynn Resorts $20 million in 2019 for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against Wynn before he resigned.

Regulators in Massachusetts fined the company $35 million more and the company’s top executive $500,000 for failing to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn when it applied for a license for a Boston-area casino.

Wynn Resorts in November 2019 accepted $20 million in damages from Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.

Steve Wynn also has a pending defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press and an AP reporter based on a story about accounts made to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Wynn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Nevada Student Says Anonymous Gun Tips Used to Bully Him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him on a state hotline that invites anonymous reports of school threats.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
lvsportsbiz.com

A Las Vegas Bicycle Ride To Remember Bill Fox 20 Years After His Death

This morning I wore Bill Fox’s bicycle jersey to remind me about fragile and fleeting life can be. June 1 will be 20 years since Fox died in a bicycle crash in the Hudson Valley north of New York City. He was my pedaling alter ego and I created personal bicycle rides in New York and Florida to honor Bill’s legacy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada gaming win again tops $1 billion but South Tahoe down

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion in April, exceeding that mark for the 14th consecutive month. The driver behind the total of $1.128 billion was the continued recovery of tourist business on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $593.5 million of the total. That is an increase of nearly 23% compared with April 2021.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Lisa Bloom
Person
Gloria Allred
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces June Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces June Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its June gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Restaurant Week and Father’s Day specials. DINING. Las Vegas Restaurant Week on June 6-24 Twin Creeks is participating in Las Vegas Restaurant Week, an annual event held each year...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Channel Nebraska

Eleven people charged with submitting fraudulent PPP applications

OMAHA, Neb. -- On Wednesday, agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office, with the assistance of the Omaha Police Department and the FBI Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Minneapolis field offices, arrested eleven individuals charged with submitting fraudulent applications seeking Payroll Protection Program funds and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. According to...
TheStreet

Key Las Vegas Property Getting $600 Million Renovation

Las Vegas seemingly (and probably literally) has more major construction projects than any city in the world. At the moment, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project that has been on a nearly 20-year odyssey, continues its slow journey to a late-2023 opening. In addition, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report has decided to rebrand it's Bally's Casino into its Horseshoe brand, a move that was prompted by Bally's Corporation (BALY) - Get Bally's Corporation Report wanting to use that name on a revamped Tropicana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Casino#Defamation Lawsuit#The Associated Press
kyma.com

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Imperial County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County airport saw its first-ever round trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. The mayor along with county officials joined Southern Airways on the first inaugural trip from imperial County Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. City of Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Businesses continue feeling pinch as 3-year roadwork project still ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The three-year-long Las Vegas Boulevard construction project is on track for completion in April 2023, but its ongoing impact is hurting some businesses along the thoroughfare. “The construction crept up right on our doorstep,” said Tommy Watanabe, general manager of Rogue Toys. “It was slowly,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Shaq lists Las Vegas mansion on market for $3M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend — and DJ — Shaquille O’Neal has put his sprawling Las Vegas mansion on the market. According to representatives for the property, the completely remodeled, 5,900-square-foot estate is listed for $3,000,000. The property, located at 3540 Tobias Lane, is situated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cowabunga Canyon celebrates grand opening in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus partners with UNLV to serve new ale ‘Rebel Spirit’. Wyndee and Dave Forrest are alumni of UNLV’s school of Hospitality. When the couple were students, they said they didn’t know they’d eventually begin a career in the beer industry. Now the owners of CraftHaus have created the official beer of UNLV called Rebel Spirit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada killer held on death row since 2003 dies at hospital

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 48-year-old convicted murderer who was sentenced in 2003 to be executed for killing his girlfriend and her teenage son died last week at a hospital in Las Vegas. Nevada prison officials said that Timmy John “T.J.” Weber died May 18. His cause of death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy