UPDATE: Less than 600 SLEMCO customers affected by Tuesday power outage

UPDATE: 05/24/22 8:18 p.m. The SLEMCO outage map now shows less than 625 people are being affected by Tuesday’s power outage.

VERMILION PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — More than 4200 SLEMCO Power customers in Vermilion and Acadia parishes are in the dark as of 6:30 p.m Tuesday.

Storms descended on both areas just after 6 p.m.

More than 1600 customers in Vermilion Parish, 1500 customers in Acadia Parish and 1100 customers in Lafayette parish are without power, according to the company’s outage map.

We will update this story throughout the evening as we hear more from SLEMCO officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.