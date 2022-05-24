ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NC Gov. Roy Cooper calls Texas school shooting that left 19 children dead a ‘devastating and unspeakable tragedy’

By Justyn Melrose
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left more than a dozen students dead and sent ripples across the country.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 19 children, an adult and the suspect are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

PHOTOS: AP photojournalists capture scene of mass killing at Texas elementary school

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper responded on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

What a devastating and unspeakable tragedy at a Texas Elementary School where at least 14 students were killed by a shooter. Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community. – RC

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement calling for a moment of silence after the attack.

“It’s another sad day in our history and in our country when innocent children are gunned down. Our hearts and prayers are with the families and the whole state of Texas. As they go through this tragic event, I would like to encourage all of us to take a moment of silence and many minutes of prayer. We must continue to be vigilant, and we must continue to stand together – not only is the future depending on us, but our children are. May God be with us.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office also offered solace that their deputies would “run to the danger so others can escape.”

Uvalde Texas School Shooting

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is following information about the senseless and unbelievable horror with the killing of innocent children and a teacher at the Uvalde Texas Elementary School.

We have no words to describe this act of evil.

We want to assure the parents, students, grandparents and the citizens of Alamance County, that we continually train for this threat which we all hope and pray will never happen in our schools.

The Sheriff’s Office routinely works with the Alamance-Burlington School System in conducting ‘Active Shooter Drills’ at all of our County Schools. These drills are designed to train the school staff on how to quickly identify a threat and call for help. How to identify the sounds of weapons. How to shelter in place. Learn the locations of safe rally points and much more. Training is normally held on teacher work days.

The training is intense, but necessary as we do what it takes to protect our children and those who teach them.

Our most recent drill was held March 28, 2022 at E.M. Holt Elementary School.

We also participate in multi-agency training throughout Alamance County including Alamance Community College. Our training positions us to respond to our private schools in the County as well.

Rest assured, we will run to the danger so others can escape.

We will update the number of victims as the information comes in

