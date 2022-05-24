Community Food Bank impacted by Jif Peanut Butter recall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shaping up to be a pleasant and dry Saturday evening across central Alabama. For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows falling to near 60 for Sunday morning. For Sunday and Monday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy again with southeasterly winds putting highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Most of us will enjoy dry weather if doing anything outdoors over the holiday weekend, though we do have a 10% chance or less for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a thunderstorm looks slightly better on Memorial Day than Sunday, but still very low overall. Just make sure you have the WBRC Weather App with you when out and about, and remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO