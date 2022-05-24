ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Food Bank impacted by Jif Peanut Butter recall

By Chasity Maxie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is taking precautions tonight making sure it doesn’t have any jars of the Jif’s recalled peanut butter. Food quality is top priority at the Food Bank at any time, but it’s especially important when there is...

Amid shortage, local mom scours social media for Neocate Splash formula

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moms and families are searching stores, websites, and even social media for food to feed their children while the national formula shortage continues. Amy Peters says the search is hard, especially for her daughter Viviann because she has special needs and her body can only handle...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Alabama park displays more than 2,000 American flags for Memorial Day

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pennington Park in Dadeville, Alabama is honoring our veterans this Memorial Day with a huge display of American flags. Now through May 31, more than 2,022 flags will adorn the grounds. The park collaborated with the Dadeville Beautification Board to solicit volunteers to help plant the...
DADEVILLE, AL
FIRST ALERT: Pleasant, summertime vibes for Memorial Day Weekend!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is just around the corner, and we are feeling all the #SummertimeVibes over Memorial Day Weekend! Fortunately, the summertime humidity isn’t too bad yet, as a warm and dry pattern is in place. Tonight will once again feature a mostly clear sky with some patchy fog developing and lows in the 60s by tomorrow morning. If you plan on grilling or hanging out on the water for Memorial Day, the weather should be mostly cooperative with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs nearing 90. A stray shower or storm is possible, but rain coverage will be at 10% or less -- so, most of us will stay dry.
ENVIRONMENT
Brother and sister born days apart in different states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two siblings, a baby boy and baby girl, were born three days apart in different states. Clay and Meredith “Bo” McCord have always dreamed of becoming parents. Over four years, Bo had four miscarriages and underwent two rounds of IVF. The McCords decided to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two popular roads facing construction closures in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Travel in and around the Chelsea community will be more difficult over the next couple of months due to some popular road closures. Portions of both Highway 39 and Highway 47 are now closed in Chelsea for the next two months. The county is working to...
CHELSEA, AL
Authorities investigating townhome fire in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a townhome caught fire in Hoover on May 27, 2022. Authorities with the Hoover Fire Department say this happened in the 2100 block of Lynngate Drive. Officials say the fire was quickly brought under control, and there were no injuries, but some dogs did have to be removed from the structure.
HOOVER, AL
IIHS, Consumer Reports rate safe vehicles for teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say for teenagers, the combination of immaturity and inexperience makes driving especially risky. Experts also say what teens drive is also a key to safe driving. IIHS and Consumer Reports (CR) joined forces to make it easier for young drivers or their parents to find...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FIRST ALERT: Rain coverage low for Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shaping up to be a pleasant and dry Saturday evening across central Alabama. For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows falling to near 60 for Sunday morning. For Sunday and Monday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy again with southeasterly winds putting highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Most of us will enjoy dry weather if doing anything outdoors over the holiday weekend, though we do have a 10% chance or less for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a thunderstorm looks slightly better on Memorial Day than Sunday, but still very low overall. Just make sure you have the WBRC Weather App with you when out and about, and remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!
ENVIRONMENT
Two separate human trafficking rescues in Tuscaloosa within one week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenage girls are now home with their families after calling 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room. It’s the second human trafficking rescue in the city within a week. It’s an issue becoming all-too common in the Tuscaloosa area. Thankfully, the latest trafficking victims had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather heading into the holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for beautiful weather for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side tonight, with below average temperatures. The average low is 64º and lows tonight will tumble into the middle to upper 50s. The clouds will gradually thin out overnight, with a partly to mostly sunny sky Saturday. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s, with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture. Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Anniston Police Chief: 6 people shot at graduation party

Pleasant Grove traffic stop turns into pursuit and drug arrest. Counter-terrorism Security Expert on Securing Schools. Retired U.S. Army Ranger Captain, with three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, Matt Bacik, talks securing our schools against active shooters. Matt now owns a company that specializes in securing and operation facilities with government and private contracts.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL

